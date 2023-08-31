News

Mac Wetha is back with new single ‘iBD

The release comes ahead of his London show next week.

Photo: Alistair Mc Veigh

31st August 2023
Words: Daisy Carter

Polymath artist and producer Mac Wetha has today returned with new track ‘iBD’, his first release since the mixtape ‘Mac Wetha & Friends 2’ dropped earlier this year. Speaking on the single, Mac has said: “‘iBD’ is the product of a week in the studio with my close friend Jim Reed, who I share the studio with. We wrote and produced a lot of music together, and ‘iBD’ became the one song that felt particularly special.”

Emerging as part of the innovative NINE8 Collective, Mac has produced for the likes of fellow members Biig Piig and Lava La Rue, as well as making strides in his solo career. Continuing his discussion of ‘iBD’, he has commented that “it’s a song which means different things for us both; so I won’t speak for Jim, but for me ‘iBD’ is about accepting feeling sadness and trying to find the beauty in it. It’s also a reminder that these feelings will always pass, as everything does.”

To coincide with the release, Mac will next week headline a free show at London’s Omeara on Tuesday 5th September. You can get tickets here, and watch the video for ‘iBD’ below.

