News Maisie Peters to release new track ‘Body Better’ this month

Photo: Sonny McCartney

“the mp2 countdown starts now”.

Words: Elly Watson

16th January 2023

Maisie Peters has announced that she’ll be releasing her new single ‘Body Better’ on 27th January, marking the first taste of her upcoming second album.

Maisie released her debut album ‘You Signed Up For This’ in 2021, and followed that up with singles last year including ‘Cate’s Brother’, ‘Blonde’, ‘Good Enough’ and ‘Not Another Rockstar’.

In our review of Maisie’s debut, we said, “‘You Signed Up For This’ is an album about young heartbreak and missed opportunities, smiling because you feel like you should. Big emotions, small glances, everything feeling life-defining. In a world where musicians can feel pressured to release albums year after year, Maisie took her time with this one, resulting in an album that could well be timeless.”

Revisit our full review of ‘You Signed Up For This’ here, and check back on the 27th to listen to ‘Body Better’!

