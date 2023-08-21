Maisie Peters extends upcoming Road To Wembley’ tour

Maisie Peters has announced plans to extend her upcoming string of live dates in October, which will culminate with her huge headline show at Wembley Arena show in November.

The singer — who released her second album ​‘The Good Witch’ back in June — has now added five extra UK shows to her upcoming ​‘Road To Wembley’ tour, along with an additional five European shows now set to take place on her run in February 2024.

Pre-sale tickets for the new shows will be available for fans on 23rd August from 10am BST, before general sale takes place on Friday 25th August at 10am BST via her website. for further details.

See the full list of her upcoming live dates below — the new tour dates are bolded:

OCTOBER

17 O2 Academy Glasgow, UK

18 NX Newcastle, UK

19 O2 Academy Leeds, UK

22 Rock City Nottingham, UK

21 Manchester O2 Apollo Manchester, UK

23 Content Liverpool, UK

25 Olympia Dublin, IE

27 The Telegraph Building Belfast, Northern Ireland

29 O2 Academy Birmingham

31 O2 Academy Bristol, UK



NOVEMBER

01 O2 Academy Bristol, UK

03 OVO Arena Wembley London, UK

FEBUARY 2024

13 De Vooruit Ghent, Belgium

14 Olympia Paris, France

17 Union Scene Drammen, Norway

18 Fryshuset Arenan Stockholm, Sweden

20 Vega Copenhagen, Denmark

22 Columbiahalle Berlin, Germany

23 Tonhalle Munich, Germany

24 Zoom Frankfurt, Germany

26 Paradiso Amsterdam, The Netherlands

27 TivoliVredenburg Utrecht, The Netherlands

28 Palladium Cologne, Germany

