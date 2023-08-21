News

Maisie Peters extends upcoming Road To Wembley’ tour

She’ll be taking her tour — in support of recent album The Good Witch’ to five additional cities in the UK this autumn.

21st August 2023
Words: Sarah Jamieson

Maisie Peters has announced plans to extend her upcoming string of live dates in October, which will culminate with her huge headline show at Wembley Arena show in November. 

The singer — who released her second album The Good Witch’ back in June — has now added five extra UK shows to her upcoming Road To Wembley’ tour, along with an additional five European shows now set to take place on her run in February 2024. 

Pre-sale tickets for the new shows will be available for fans on 23rd August from 10am BST, before general sale takes place on Friday 25th August at 10am BST via her website. for further details.

See the full list of her upcoming live dates below — the new tour dates are bolded:

OCTOBER
17 O2 Academy Glasgow, UK
18 NX Newcastle, UK
19 O2 Academy Leeds, UK
22 Rock City Nottingham, UK
21 Manchester O2 Apollo Manchester, UK
23 Content Liverpool, UK
25 Olympia Dublin, IE
27 The Telegraph Building Belfast, Northern Ireland
29 O2 Academy Birmingham
31 O2 Academy Bristol, UK

NOVEMBER
01 O2 Academy Bristol, UK
03 OVO Arena Wembley London, UK

FEBUARY 2024
13 De Vooruit Ghent, Belgium
14 Olympia Paris, France
17 Union Scene Drammen, Norway
18 Fryshuset Arenan Stockholm, Sweden
20 Vega Copenhagen, Denmark
22 Columbiahalle Berlin, Germany
23 Tonhalle Munich, Germany
24 Zoom Frankfurt, Germany
26 Paradiso Amsterdam, The Netherlands
27 TivoliVredenburg Utrecht, The Netherlands
28 Palladium Cologne, Germany

Revisit our recent feature with the singer below. 

Interview

On second album ‘The Good Witch’, Maisie Peters is operating at the height of her powers.

