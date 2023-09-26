Matt Maltese releases latest single ‘The Earth Is A Very Small Dot

Following on from his fourth album ‘Driving Just To Drive’ earlier this year, Matt Maltese has dropped another new track, entitled ‘The Earth Is A Very Small Dot’. Speaking on the song, he has said: “I guess it’s an age-old wisdom that perspective is everything when worrying about your own life. But it’s been something I’ve come back to time and time again. That the world is a small speck and we’re even smaller specks on it. And remembering this can sometimes help me contextualise fears and worries and be much calmer because of it. Side note - at other times, it can be completely terrifying that our size is so physically meaningless when faced against the behemoth that is the universe. But this song was me on a good day.”

Read more from Matt in our April 2023 magazine interview, and watch the official video for ‘The Earth Is A Very Small Dot’ below.

