News
Matt Maltese releases latest single ‘The Earth Is A Very Small Dot’
He’s also announced a series of tour dates around the UK, Europe, and North America.
Following on from his fourth album ‘Driving Just To Drive’ earlier this year, Matt Maltese has dropped another new track, entitled ‘The Earth Is A Very Small Dot’. Speaking on the song, he has said: “I guess it’s an age-old wisdom that perspective is everything when worrying about your own life. But it’s been something I’ve come back to time and time again. That the world is a small speck and we’re even smaller specks on it. And remembering this can sometimes help me contextualise fears and worries and be much calmer because of it. Side note - at other times, it can be completely terrifying that our size is so physically meaningless when faced against the behemoth that is the universe. But this song was me on a good day.”
Read more from Matt in our April 2023 magazine interview, and watch the official video for ‘The Earth Is A Very Small Dot’ below.
Matt’s also announced a slew of headline dates for early next year, which will see him stop off in cities around the UK, Europe, and North America. Get tickets here, and find your local show below:
FEBRUARY 2024
13 Leeds, Stylus
14 Glasgow, St Luke’s
16 Dublin, Academy
17 Manchester, Academy 2
18 Birmingham, Institute 2
20 Brighton, Concorde 2
21 Brighton, Trinity
22 London, Electric Brixton
24 Paris, La Maroquinerie
25 Brussels, Rotonde Botanique
27 Amsterdam, Melkweg Max
28 Cologne, Artheater
29 Berlin, Frannz Club
MARCH 2024
02 Warsaw, Hydrozagadka
12 Nashville, TN, Basement East
13 Atlanta, GA, Terminal West
15 Tampa, FL, The Crowbar
17 Durham, NC, Motorco Music Hall
18 Richmond, VA, Canal Club
20 Washington, DC, Howard Theatre
22 New York, NY, Irving Plaza
23 Boston, MA, Sinclair
25 Montreal, QBC, Studio TD
27 Toronto, ONT, Danforth
28 Detroit, MI, Shelter
29 Chicago, IL, House of Blues
30 Saint Paul, MN, Amsterdam Bar & Hall
APRIL 2024
02 Vancouver, BC, Hollywood Theatre
03 Seattle, WA, Neptune
05 San Francisco, CA, August Hall
06 Los Angeles, CA, Wiltern
