Maxïmo Park are hitting the road this Autumn

News of their upcoming UK and EU tour dates comes accompanied by a new single, too.

Photo: Kuba Ryniewicz

26th March 2024
Words: Daisy Carter

We haven’t heard too much from Maxïmo Park since the release of their seventh album ‘Nature Always Wins’ in 2021, but something tells us it’s not going to stay that way for long - this morning, the band announced a run of live dates around the UK and Europe (due to take place later this year), as well as sharing their first new music in over 18 months.

New single ‘Favourite Songs’ is a feel-good, pop-indebted number, of which vocalist Paul Smith has said: “Our aim was to create a peppy yet powerful ode to the consolation of music and companionship in the face of other people’s preconceptions.”

Their Autumn shows will kick off in Dublin on 8th October, and they’ll play 20 dates around the continent before concluding the tour in Karlsruhe, Germany, on 14th November. Ticket pre-sale will open at 10:00am GMT tomorrow (Wednesday 27th March), before general sale starts at 10:00am this Thursday, 28th March.

Have a listen to ‘Favourite Songs’ and check out Maxïmo Park’s full upcoming tour schedule below.

Play Video
Maxïmo Park: The Natural World

Interview

Maxïmo Park: The Natural World

With their seventh album 'Nature Always Wins', the Newcastle band explore the debate of nature versus nurture in a whole new way.

OCTOBER 2024
08 Dublin, Academy
09 Belfast, Limelight 2
11 Edinburgh, Queen’s Hall
12 Manchester, New Century Hall
15 Leeds, Beckett Students’ Union
16 Norwich, Waterfront
18 London, Islington Assembly Hall
20 Brighton, Concorde 2
22 Bristol, Trinity
23 Birmingham, Town Hall
24 Sheffield, Leadmill
26 Newcastle, Boiler Shop

NOVEMBER 2024
04 Amsterdam, Melkweg Oz
05 Paris, Point Ephémère
06 Cologne, Stollwerck
08 Hamburg, Markthalle
09 Copenhagen, VEGA
10 Berlin, Metropol
12 Zurich, Exil
13 Munich, Technikum
14 Karlsruhe, Substage

Feature

DIY’s 2024 Reading List

DIY’s 2024 Reading List

As chosen by a bunch of bookworm DIY regulars, including The Last Dinner Party, Bob Vylan, Big Joanie and more.

6th January 2024, 10:00am

