MGMT announce new album ‘Loss Of Life

Trick or treat! MGMT have today shared details of a forthcoming new album, ‘Loss Of Life’, set to arrive on 23rd February via Mom + Pop. The duo’s fifth studio LP, it’ll act as the anticipated chaser to 2018’s ‘Little Dark Age’, and features production from Patrick Wimberly (Beyoncé, Lil Yachty) and longtime collaborator Dave Fridmann (The Flaming Lips, Spoon).

Speaking on the new record, MGMT have commented: “All joking aside (never!), we are very proud of this album and the fact that it was a relatively painless birth after a lengthy gestation period, and are happy to be releasing this baby into the world with Mom+Pop. Musically speaking, we are running at around 20% adult contemporary and no more than this, please.”

To mark the announcement, the band have also put out the album’s first single, ‘Mother Nature’, which in their words “outlines the archetypical MGMT mythology of one hero attempting to get the other hero to come on the journey that they ‘must’ go on. One part sounds like Oasis.” The track lands alongside an animated video directed by Jordan Fish, which sees two animal friends named Dog and Turtle take on an evil pet collector; watch it below.

