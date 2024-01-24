Militarie Gun team up with Manchester Orchestra for new version of ‘My Friends Are Having A Hard Time’

Los Angeles punk outfit Militarie Gun have returned with a new rendition of ‘My Friends Are Having A Hard Time’, featuring none other than Atlantic indie-rockers Manchester Orchestra. Check out the video for the song, which comes directed by Isaac Deitz, and features the band’s Ian Shelton and Manchester Orchestra’s Andy Hull, below.

The track arrives as part of a brand new EP from the band, which will be released this Friday (26th January) and contains a series of stripped-back renditions of songs from last year’s album ‘Life Under The Gun’.

‘Life Under The Sun’ is set to include their previous collaboration withBully’s Alicia Bognanno, as well as new track featuring Mannequin Pussy, and a cover of NOFX for good measure. Check out the tracklisting below.

1. Never Fucked Up Twice (featuring Bully)

2. Very High (Under The Sun)

3. Will Logic (featuring Mannequin Pussy)

4. My Friends Are Having A Hard Time (featuring Manchester Orchestra)

5. Whoops, I OD’d (NOFX cover)

