Militarie Gun team up with Manchester Orchestra for new version of ‘My Friends Are Having A Hard Time’
The Los Angeles punk outfit will also release their brand new EP, ‘Life Under The Sun’, this Friday.
Los Angeles punk outfit Militarie Gun have returned with a new rendition of ‘My Friends Are Having A Hard Time’, featuring none other than Atlantic indie-rockers Manchester Orchestra. Check out the video for the song, which comes directed by Isaac Deitz, and features the band’s Ian Shelton and Manchester Orchestra’s Andy Hull, below.
The track arrives as part of a brand new EP from the band, which will be released this Friday (26th January) and contains a series of stripped-back renditions of songs from last year’s album ‘Life Under The Gun’.
‘Life Under The Sun’ is set to include their previous collaboration withBully’s Alicia Bognanno, as well as new track featuring Mannequin Pussy, and a cover of NOFX for good measure. Check out the tracklisting below.
1. Never Fucked Up Twice (featuring Bully)
2. Very High (Under The Sun)
3. Will Logic (featuring Mannequin Pussy)
4. My Friends Are Having A Hard Time (featuring Manchester Orchestra)
5. Whoops, I OD’d (NOFX cover)
The news of this EP lands just as the quintet are set to hit the road on a mammoth US headline tour. Check out their full upcoming live schedule below, which includes a handful of European festival performances this summer.
JANUARY
31 Phoenix, AZ @ The Rebel Lounge*
FEBRUARY
02 Dallas, TX @ Rubber Gloves*
03 Austin, TX @ Mohawk*
04 Houston, TX @ House of Blues Bronze Peacock*
06 Nashville, TN @ Basement East*
07 Atlanta, GA @ The Masquerade (Purgatory)*
08 Tampa, FL @ The Crowbar*
09 Miami, FL @ Gramps*
10 Tallahassee, FL @ 926 Bar*
12 Raleigh, NC @ Kings^ #
13 Washington, DC @ The Atlantis^ SOLD OUT
14 Philadelphia, PA @ First Unitarian Church^
15 New York, NY @ Bowery Ballroom^ SOLD OUT
16 Boston, MA @ The Sinclair^ SOLD OUT
17 Montreal, QC @ Les Foufounes Electriques^
18 Ottawa, ON @ The Brass Monkey^
20 Toronto, ON @ Velvet Underground^
21 New Kensington, PA @ Preserving Underground^
22 Detroit, MI @ Edgemen Printing^
23 Chicago, IL @ Bottom Lounge^ SOLD OUT
24 Minneapolis, MN @ 7th Street Entry^ SOLD OUT
25 Kansas City, MO @ recordBar^
26 Denver, CO @ Marquis Theatre+
28 Salt Lake City, UT @ Kilby Court+
29 Las Vegas, NV @ Eagle Aerie Hall+
MARCH
02 Santa Cruz, CA @ The Atrium at The Catalyst+
03 San Francisco, CA @ Noise Pop @ Rickshaw Stop+ SOLD OUT
05 Sacramento, CA @ The Starlet Room+
07 Portland, OR @ Polaris Hall+ SOLD OUT
08 Vancouver, BC @ Rickshaw Theatre+
09 Seattle, WA @ Neumos+
22-23 Louisville, KY @ LDB Fest
APRIL
13 Indio, CA @ Coachella
20 Indio, CA @ Coachella
MAY
12 Daytona, FL @ Welcome to Rockville
18 Columbus, OH @ Sonic Temple Festival
29 Paris, FR @ Petit Bain
30 Lyon, FR @ Warmaudio
JUNE
02 Barcelona, ES @ Primavera Sound
13 Manchester, TN @ Bonnaroo Music & Arts Festival
w/ Pool Kids and Spiritual Cramp
# = no Pool Kids
* = w/ Death Lens
^ = w/ Spaced
+ = w/ Roman Candle
