mxmtoon shares country-tinged new single ‘i hate texas’

mxmtoon is back with her latest single - one that’s set to be featured on her forthcoming, soon to be announced third album (the follow up to 2022’s ‘rising’ and last year’s ‘plum blossom (revisited)’ rework).

The new track, entitled ‘i hate texas’, is a country-tinged number that playfully imagines making a post-breakup escape from a partner (“i hate texas / But the exits have more room to run away from you”).

“Working on ‘i hate texas’ felt like when I first started making music, like I was completely in my element,” Maia has said of the song. “I felt inspired to get a little sarcastic and write a song with some kick to it, just as pure fun.”

You can watch the official visualiser for ‘i hate texas’ and listen to our recent podcast episode with mxmtoon below.