Listen now

mxmtoon shares country-tinged new single ‘i hate texas’

“I felt inspired to get a little sarcastic and write a song with some kick to it, just as pure fun.”

mxmtoon shares new single 'i hate texas'

25th July 2024
Words: Daisy Carter

mxmtoon is back with her latest single - one that’s set to be featured on her forthcoming, soon to be announced third album (the follow up to 2022’s ‘rising’ and last year’s ‘plum blossom (revisited)’ rework). 

The new track, entitled ‘i hate texas’, is a country-tinged number that playfully imagines making a post-breakup escape from a partner (“i hate texas / But the exits have more room to run away from you”). 

“Working on ‘i hate texas’ felt like when I first started making music, like I was completely in my element,” Maia has said of the song. “I felt inspired to get a little sarcastic and write a song with some kick to it, just as pure fun.”

You can watch the official visualiser for ‘i hate texas’ and listen to our recent podcast episode with mxmtoon below. 

mxmtoon becomes latest guest on DIY&#8217;s podcast Before They Knew Better

Listen now

mxmtoon becomes latest guest on DIY’s podcast Before They Knew Better

We sit down with the ukulele Youtuber turned international artist to talk about Studio Ghibli, performing in front of Billie Joe Armstrong, and much more.

Play Video

Tags: News, Listen, mxmtoon, Watch

Latest News

Sunflower Bean announce first self-produced EP 'Shake'

Sunflower Bean announce first self-produced EP Shake’

Two new singles, 'Berlin Nightmare' and 'One More Time', shared from SOPHIE's posthumous final album

Two new singles shared from SOPHIEs posthumous final album

Antony Szmierek releases summer-ready new single 'Rafters'

Antony Szmierek shares summer-ready new single Rafters’

Charli XCX, CMAT, English Teacher & more shortlisted for the 2024 Mercury Prize

Charli XCX, CMAT, English Teacher & more shortlisted for the 2024 Mercury Prize

Pixies announce details of new album 'The Night The Zombies Came'

Pixies announce details of new album The Night The Zombies Came’

More like this

New Dawns: mxmtoon

Interview

New Dawns: mxmtoon

Ditching the ukulele in favour of a broader, more diverse palette, mxmtoon is expanding both sonically and personally on second LP ​“rising’.

8th June 2022

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again.
Your subscription has been successful.

Stay Updated!

Get the best of DIY to your inbox each week.

July/August 2024

Latest Issue

July/August 2024

With Fontaines DC, Kneecap, BERWYN, Wunderhorse and many more.

Read Now Buy Now Subscribe to DIY