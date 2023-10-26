mxmtoon releases new rework ‘the idea of you (revisited)

mxmtoon has today shared ‘the idea of you (revisited)’, the latest taste of her upcoming EP ‘plum blossom (revisted)’ (out on 10th November). The project is a reconsideration of her early work, and was recorded at Oakland’s Tiny Telephone Studios alongside an all-female production team.

“When I was first deciding to do ‘plum blossom (revisited),’ one of the songs I was most excited about revisiting was ‘the idea of you,’” mxmtoon has said, speaking on the track. “I always felt that song had so much potential to feel bigger than I could make it when I was 17 and I’m so glad I was able to make that happen on the revisited version. So much of the lyricism still rings true to me as an adult, so it’s so fun to have this version that still thematically feels relevant to me but is so much more sonically exciting! I’m so stoked for people to hear this one and hope they feel as much joy listening to it as I do.”

Listen to ‘the idea of you (revisited)’ below.