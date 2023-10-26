News
mxmtoon releases new rework ‘the idea of you (revisited)’
It’s the latest track to be taken from her upcoming project ‘plum blossom (revisted)’.
mxmtoon has today shared ‘the idea of you (revisited)’, the latest taste of her upcoming EP ‘plum blossom (revisted)’ (out on 10th November). The project is a reconsideration of her early work, and was recorded at Oakland’s Tiny Telephone Studios alongside an all-female production team.
“When I was first deciding to do ‘plum blossom (revisited),’ one of the songs I was most excited about revisiting was ‘the idea of you,’” mxmtoon has said, speaking on the track. “I always felt that song had so much potential to feel bigger than I could make it when I was 17 and I’m so glad I was able to make that happen on the revisited version. So much of the lyricism still rings true to me as an adult, so it’s so fun to have this version that still thematically feels relevant to me but is so much more sonically exciting! I’m so stoked for people to hear this one and hope they feel as much joy listening to it as I do.”
Listen to ‘the idea of you (revisited)’ below.
mxmtoon is also set to play a series of sold out shows in London and across the U.S. in support of the release - check out where she’ll be visiting here:
NOVEMBER
27 London, Omeara (sold out)
DECEMBER
06 Seattle, WA, Barboza (sold out)
08 San Francisco, CA, Cafe du Nord (sold out)
09 Los Angeles, CA, The Echo (sold out)
12 Evanston, IL, SPACE (sold out)
14 Boston, MA, The Red Room @ Cafe 939 (sold out)
15 Brooklyn, NY, Roulette (sold out)
Read More
mxmtoon schedules live shows in support of ‘plum blossom (revisited)’
The project - out next month - will be a reconsideration of her earliest work.
16th October 2023, 1:06pm
New Dawns: mxmtoon
Ditching the ukulele in favour of a broader, more diverse palette, mxmtoon is expanding both sonically and personally on second LP "rising'.
8th June 2022, 12:00am
mxmtoon - rising
4 Stars
A fresh and welcome face that disregards gatekeeping in favour of utilising nostalgia to captivate new audiences.
20th May 2022, 12:00am
What’s Going On With: mxmtoon
mxmtoon pushes the boundaries of her bedroom pop origins on new single "Mona Lisa', and invites us into a bolder, more personal sound.
24th March 2022, 12:00am
