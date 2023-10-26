News

mxmtoon releases new rework ‘the idea of you (revisited)

It’s the latest track to be taken from her upcoming project ‘plum blossom (revisted)’.

Photo: Joelle Grace Taylor

26th October 2023
Words: Daisy Carter

mxmtoon, News, Listen

mxmtoon has today shared ‘the idea of you (revisited)’, the latest taste of her upcoming EP ‘plum blossom (revisted)’ (out on 10th November). The project is a reconsideration of her early work, and was recorded at Oakland’s Tiny Telephone Studios alongside an all-female production team.

“When I was first deciding to do ‘plum blossom (revisited),’ one of the songs I was most excited about revisiting was ‘the idea of you,’” mxmtoon has said, speaking on the track. “I always felt that song had so much potential to feel bigger than I could make it when I was 17 and I’m so glad I was able to make that happen on the revisited version. So much of the lyricism still rings true to me as an adult, so it’s so fun to have this version that still thematically feels relevant to me but is so much more sonically exciting! I’m so stoked for people to hear this one and hope they feel as much joy listening to it as I do.”

Listen to ‘the idea of you (revisited)’ below.

Play Video

mxmtoon is also set to play a series of sold out shows in London and across the U.S. in support of the release - check out where she’ll be visiting here:

NOVEMBER
27 London, Omeara (sold out)

DECEMBER
06 Seattle, WA, Barboza (sold out)
08 San Francisco, CA, Cafe du Nord (sold out)
09 Los Angeles, CA, The Echo (sold out)
12 Evanston, IL, SPACE (sold out)
14 Boston, MA, The Red Room @ Cafe 939 (sold out)
15 Brooklyn, NY, Roulette (sold out)

mxmtoon - rising

Album Review

mxmtoon - rising

A fresh and welcome face that disregards gatekeeping in favour of utilising nostalgia to captivate new audiences.

Get tickets to watch mxmtoon live now.

Tags: mxmtoon, News, Listen

mxmtoon Tickets

Omeara, London

Latest News

Gently Tender share new standalone single ‘Country Folk’

Gently Tender share new standalone single Country Folk

Bob Vylan announce new album ‘Humble As The Sun’

Bob Vylan announce new album Humble As The Sun

86TVs release sophomore single ‘Higher Love’ and announce 2024 UK and Ireland tour

86TVs release sophomore single Higher Love’ and announce 2024 UK and Ireland tour

Zara Larsson announces new album ‘Venus’ and confirms 2024 UK and EU tour

Zara Larsson announces new album Venus’ and confirms 2024 UK and EU tour

Gretel Hänlyn shares new single ‘Cry Me A River’

Gretel Hänlyn shares new single Cry Me A River

Records, etc at Rough Trade logo

Read More

Interview

New Dawns: mxmtoon

New Dawns: mxmtoon

Ditching the ukulele in favour of a broader, more diverse palette, mxmtoon is expanding both sonically and personally on second LP "rising'.

8th June 2022, 12:00am

Album Review

mxmtoon - rising

mxmtoon - rising

A fresh and welcome face that disregards gatekeeping in favour of utilising nostalgia to captivate new audiences.

20th May 2022, 12:00am

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again.
Your subscription has been successful.

Stay Updated!

Get the best of DIY to your inbox each week.

Popular right now

October 2023

Latest Issue

October 2023

Featuring Lauren Mayberry, Holly Humberstone, Bombay Bicycle Club, Soft Play and more.

Read Now Buy Now Subscribe to DIY