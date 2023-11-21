News
mxmtoon becomes latest guest on DIY’s podcast Before They Knew Better
We sit down with the ukulele Youtuber turned international artist to talk about Studio Ghibli, performing in front of Billie Joe Armstrong, and much more.
Fresh from releasing ‘plum blossom (revisited)’ - a rework of her beloved 2018 debut ‘plum blossom’ - mxmtoon continues her nostalgia trip on this week’s episode of Before They Knew Better, as she talks to Giles Bidder and DIY’s Lisa Wright about a song, photo, and object from her childhood.
“I was [voted] most likely to get famous in my yearbook”, she reveals, “so I appreciate the vote of confidence that everybody gave me, because without that maybe it wouldn’t have happened!” Speaking further about what it was like when her everyone discovered she wrote music, Maia laughs: “It was the most rebellious thing I had ever done - I was a very textbook good kid, and my parents were both teachers so they preached this idea of internet safety. They’d be like ‘with our children, we check their internet presence to make sure they don’t have a large digital footprint - follow our lead’. And then they found out I had the largest digital footprint of any student, period! They couldn’t believe it.”
Elsewhere in the conversation, Maia tells us more about her love for Studio Ghibli, learning to play Oasis tunes, and performing in front of THE Billie Joe Armstrong. So far on the podcast, we’ve heard from the likes of hip-hop icon Killer Mike, neo-soul sensation Olivia Dean, indie rock mainstay Felix White and more, so there’s already plenty to wrap your ears around. You can listen to the full series of Before They Knew Better now on Spotify, Apple, Amazon, and all major podcast platforms, with a new episode landing every Tuesday morning.
Tune into the new episode with mxmtoon now, and remember to like and subscribe on your chosen platform!
