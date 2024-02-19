News

Nia Archives announces debut album ‘Silence Is Loud’

The BBC Sound Of alumnus has also shared a new track of the same name.

Photo: Lola Banet

19th February 2024
Words: Daisy Carter

Nia Archives, News, Listen

Having teased the prospect of new music last month with the release of ‘Crowded Roomz’, Nia Archives has now confirmed that her debut album, ‘Silence Is Loud’, will arrive on 12th April via Hijinxx / Island Records.

Set to merge her signature next gen-jungle sound with elements of other alternative genres (she worked with songwriter and producer Ethan P. Flynn on the project) the LP will act as a follow up to last year’s EP ‘Sunrise Bang Ur Head Against Tha Wall’, and is, in Nia’s words, “more song-focussed, putting interesting sounds on jungle.”

She’s also shared the LP’s title track - a homage to Nia’s unconditional love for her brother, and the second preview of what to expect from the full album (with ‘Crowded Roomz’ also featuring on the tracklist).

Listen to ‘Silence Is Loud’ below.

Play Video

‘Silence Is Loud’ full tracklist:
1. Silence Is Loud
2. Cards On The Table
3. Unfinished Business
4. Crowded Roomz
5. Forbidden Feelingz
6. Blind Devotion
7. Tell Me What It’s Like?
8. Nightmares
9. F.A.M.I.L.Y
10. Out Of Options
11. Silence Is Loud (Reprise)
12. Killjoy !
13. So Tell Me…

Tags: Nia Archives, News, Listen

Latest News

The Libertines confirm plans for 2024 UK and Ireland tour

The Libertines confirm plans for 2024 UK and Ireland tour

Jonas Brothers join Rock In Rio Lisboa line-up as final headliner

Jonas Brothers join Rock In Rio Lisboa line-up as final headliner

English Teacher share video for album version of ‘R&B’

English Teacher share video for album version of R&B’

Vampire Weekend return with ‘Capricorn’ and ‘Gen-X Cops’

Vampire Weekend return with Capricorn’ and Gen‑X Cops’

Lambrini Girls reject patriotism on incendiary new single ‘God’s Country’

Lambrini Girls reject patriotism on incendiary new single God’s Country’

Records, etc at Rough Trade logo

Read More

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again.
Your subscription has been successful.

Stay Updated!

Get the best of DIY to your inbox each week.

Popular right now

February 2024

Latest Issue

February 2024

Featuring The Last Dinner Party, IDLES, Yard Act, Crawlers, Remi Wolf and more.

Read Now Buy Now Subscribe to DIY