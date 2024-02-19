Nia Archives announces debut album ‘Silence Is Loud’

Having teased the prospect of new music last month with the release of ‘Crowded Roomz’, Nia Archives has now confirmed that her debut album, ‘Silence Is Loud’, will arrive on 12th April via Hijinxx / Island Records.

Set to merge her signature next gen-jungle sound with elements of other alternative genres (she worked with songwriter and producer Ethan P. Flynn on the project) the LP will act as a follow up to last year’s EP ‘Sunrise Bang Ur Head Against Tha Wall’, and is, in Nia’s words, “more song-focussed, putting interesting sounds on jungle.”

She’s also shared the LP’s title track - a homage to Nia’s unconditional love for her brother, and the second preview of what to expect from the full album (with ‘Crowded Roomz’ also featuring on the tracklist).



Listen to ‘Silence Is Loud’ below.

