Olly Alexander teases new Eurovision single ‘Dizzy’

The UK’s entry for this year’s Song Contest is due for release on 1st March.

8th February 2024
Words: Daisy Carter

Years & Years Olly Alexander has announced that his new single ‘Dizzy’ will arrive at the start of next month, and confirmed that the track will be the UK’s official entry for this year’s Eurovision Song Contest.

Due out on 1st March via Polydor Records, ‘Dizzy’ was written alongside the legendary electronic producer Danny L Harle, and marks the popstar’s first release under his own name.

Speaking about his participation in Eurovision, Olly has said: “As a young boy I always looked forward to this incredible event of unbridled joy, the wonderfully chaotic mix of musical styles, theatrical performances, heartfelt emotion and humour. I really can’t believe I’m going to be a part of such a special legacy and fly the flag for the UK in the gayest way possible, it shall be an honour! I’ve wanted to do this for a long time and it feels like the right moment to start releasing music under my own name. I’m determined to give it everything I’ve got and put on an excellent and unforgettable performance for you all!”

Alongside Ireland’s entrant Bambie Thug, Olly will travel to Malmö, Sweden, to compete in the televised contest on 11th May. Check out a sneak peek of what to expect from ‘Dizzy’ below.

