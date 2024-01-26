News

Bambie Thug to compete to represent Ireland at 2024’s Eurovision Song Contest

You can watch them perform their entry song tonight on RTÉ’s The Late Late Show.

Photo: Andres Poveda

26th January 2024
Words: Daisy Carter

Following the release of last year’s EP ‘CATHEXIS’, boundary-pusher Bambie Thug has now confirmed that they are one of five hopefuls competing to represent Ireland at the 2024 Eurovision Song Contest.

Their entry song is set to be ‘Doomsday Blue’, a propulsive, suitably camp track taken from ‘CATHEXIS’. Fans can watch all six entrants perform on RTÉ’s The Late Late Show - a Eurosong special - tonight at 9:35pm on RTÉ One and RTÉ Player. The winner will be determined by both a jury and public vote (open to viewers in Ireland, the UK, and the rest of the world!) which opens after all the performances have been done.

If Bambie is successful, they’ll be going up against the UK’s entrant Olly Alexander (of Years & Years) on the international stage in Malmö this May.

Find out more about how to vote for Bambie and #sendthewitch below.

Bambie Thug: "This project is really just no constraints"

Interview

Bambie Thug: “This project is really just no constraints”

Meet the otherworldly, self-dubbed “ouija-pop” star whose creativity knows no bounds.

