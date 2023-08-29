Omar Apollo announces new EP ‘Live For Me’ and shares latest song ‘Ice Slippin’

Omar Apollo has shared details of a forthcoming new EP, ‘Live For Me’, which is slated for release on 6th October via Warner Records. The news is accompanied by the project’s first single, ‘Ice Slippin’, which Omar teased earlier this week via three ice sculptures placed in London, Los Angeles, and New York.

Of the new track, he has said: “‘Ice Slippin’ is about reliving the thoughts I had passing through my mind the winter I came out to my family. Receiving cold judgement as opposed to the acceptance I felt I deserved. This song is a reflection and reaction of all the emotions I had to face before and after I decided to leave the icy streets of Indiana.”

‘Live For Me’ will act as the follow up to Omar’s acclaimed debut album ‘IVORY’, which was released last year, as well as February’s single ‘3 Boys’. Omar will play a couple of special live shows this autumn, including a co-headline show at Madison Square Garden with Daniel Caesar:

SEPTEMBER

23 Las Vegas, NV, Life is Beautiful Festival



OCTOBER

17 New York, NY, Madison Square Garden

Read more about Omar Apollo in our April 2022 In Deep digital cover interview, and watch the official video for ‘Ice Slippin’ below.