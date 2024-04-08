News
Omar Apollo returns with new single ‘Spite’
The singer also looks set to embark on his next era, following on from his 2022 debut ‘Ivory’.
Two years on from the release of his debut album ‘Ivory’, Omar Apollo has returned with a brand new single.
The singer’s shared a slinky but addictive new offering in ‘Spite’, which is - according to Omar himself - “a song about a long distance relationship and wanting to show the other person that you’re okay without them even though you feel like you need them. It’s an angry song about not being able to have someone all to yourself.” It arrives six months on from the release of last year’s ‘Live For Me’ EP, and - if his recent Instagram posts are anything to go by - looks likely to mark the start of Omar’s next era, ooh-er.
His new single gets accompanied by a brand new video directed and produced by Bandiz. Check it out below.
