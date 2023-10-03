News
Palace are back with news of forthcoming EP ‘Part II - Nightmares & Ice Cream’
The project has been teased with its lead single, ‘Rabid Dog’.
Following their triumphant return earlier this year with ‘Part I - When Everything Was Lost’, Palace have now shared details of its companion project, their next EP ‘Part II - Nightmares & Ice Cream’ (out 5th December). The London quartet have marked the announcement by releasing new single ‘Rabid Dog’ - taken from the EP - of which they have said: “‘Rabid Dog’ is about realising that our inner child is always present and part of us. In fact, we are still that person, we’re all just older and the vulnerable child is very much still there.”
Continuing, the band’s Leo Wyndham has described the EP as a whole as “another snapshot of life and moments of the past year. It’s Part II of the journey, and one that’s felt very significant. It’s a hazy chapter of intense reflection to past events, but also a sort of purgatory where we stumble forward, stunned, trying to find some kind of grip on reality.”
You can listen to ‘Rabid Dog’ below.
