PAWS announce new, self-titled album

Scottish alt-rockers PAWS have announced details of a new album.
The self-titled record, and follow-up to 2019’s ‘Your Church On My Bonfire’, will be released on 27th October.
They’ve also shared one of the album’s tracks, ‘Disenchanted’. “That was the first song we wrote and recorded for the album” explains the band’s Phillip Jon Taylor. “Josh [Swinney, bandmate] was visiting and we spent all weekend chilling and catching up. Then a few hours before he had to head south again, we just decided to have a quick jam. I played bass and because I have my wee studio set up to record, we just naturally structured a song and tracked it really quickly. It was really liberating.”
Watch the video for ‘Disenchanted’ below.
