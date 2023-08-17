PAWS announce new, self-titled album

Scottish alt-rockers PAWS have announced details of a new album.

The self-titled record, and follow-up to 2019’s ​‘Your Church On My Bonfire’, will be released on 27th October.

They’ve also shared one of the album’s tracks, ​‘Disenchanted’. ​“That was the first song we wrote and recorded for the album” explains the band’s Phillip Jon Taylor. ​“Josh [Swinney, bandmate] was visiting and we spent all weekend chilling and catching up. Then a few hours before he had to head south again, we just decided to have a quick jam. I played bass and because I have my wee studio set up to record, we just naturally structured a song and tracked it really quickly. It was really liberating.”

Watch the video for ​‘Disenchanted’ below.