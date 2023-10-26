piri & tommy drop new track ‘bluetooth

Having already gone viral on TikTok, piri & tommy’s latest track ‘bluetooth’ looks at how Gen Z form connections online via the pair’s signature vocal hooks and drum’n’bass production. “bluetooth really feels like a new and improved iteration of the original piri & tommy vibe”, piri has said of the new song. “it’s a dreamy laid back love song over sunny drum and bass, with brazilian guitars backed by a huge atmosphere built by layers of synths and vocals.

“tommy and i both really flexed our creative muscles with this one i think and we’re both super proud to have made this track 100% just coming from us. it’s entirely self produced, written, recorded and mixed! this is definitely the cutest song i’ve ever written and i’m super proud of every line. we really hope you get swept away into our dreamy gen z world with this track!! the bluetooth device has now paired successfully.”

Their fourth single of 2023 - following ‘lovergirl’, ‘nice 2 me’, and ‘updown’, this latest also lands just ahead of piri’s ‘extra hot’ UK tour, which kicks off next week. Watch the official lyric video for ‘bluetooth’ and see where piri will be stopping off below.

OCTOBER

31 Glasgow, King Tuts

NOVEMBER

01 Manchester, Academy 2

02 Bristol, SWX

03 Leeds, Project House

06 Nottingham, Rescue Rooms

07 London, EartH Basement