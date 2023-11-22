News
Placebo to release career-spanning collection ‘Placebo Live’
It’s their first ever live album, and will include a feature length concert film.
A quarter of a century into their career, Placebo have announced the release of their first ever live album, ‘Collapse Into Never: Placebo Live In Europe 2023’. It’ll arrive on 15th December via SO Recordings, as part of a new ‘Placebo Live’ boxset set to include an array of formats: the live ‘Collapse Into Never’ double vinyl; a ‘This Is What You Wanted’ Blu-Ray concert film; and a CD entitled ‘Live From The White Room’.
Recorded during performances in Spain, Mexico, and London, the boxset will feature tracks taken from across their discography, from their eponymous debut through to last year’s ‘Never Let Me Go’.
You can dive into our 2022 digital cover feature with Placebo and watch a teaser for the Live In Mexico concert film below.
Records, etc at
Placebo - Never Let Me Go (Cd)
Placebo - Never Let Me Go (Vinyl LP - black)
Placebo - Without You I'm Nothing (Vinyl LP - black)
Placebo - Loud Like Love (Vinyl LP - black)
Placebo - Battle For The Sun (Vinyl LP - black)
Placebo - Meds (Vinyl LP - black)
Read More
Placebo - Never Let Me Go
4 Stars
After years of reflection, this is a steady steep back towards the future.
25th March 2022, 12:00am
Placebo: Catastrophe in Motion
More than 25 years into their career, Placebo are as vital as they've ever been. On the cult heroes' eighth album "Never Let Me Go', they're steeling themselves for the end of the world as we know it.
18th February 2022, 12:00pm
Placebo announce new album ‘Never Let Me Go’
Check out new track 'Surrounded By Spies' now!
9th November 2021, 12:00am
Placebo share first single in five years ‘Beautiful James’
More new music is "on the way"…
17th September 2021, 12:00am
Popular right now
Featuring King Gizzard & The Lizard Wizard, IDLES, Tkay Maidza, Sleater-Kinney and more.