Placebo to release career-spanning collection ‘Placebo Live

A quarter of a century into their career, Placebo have announced the release of their first ever live album, ‘Collapse Into Never: Placebo Live In Europe 2023’. It’ll arrive on 15th December via SO Recordings, as part of a new ‘Placebo Live’ boxset set to include an array of formats: the live ‘Collapse Into Never’ double vinyl; a ‘This Is What You Wanted’ Blu-Ray concert film; and a CD entitled ‘Live From The White Room’.

Recorded during performances in Spain, Mexico, and London, the boxset will feature tracks taken from across their discography, from their eponymous debut through to last year’s ‘Never Let Me Go’.

You can dive into our 2022 digital cover feature with Placebo and watch a teaser for the Live In Mexico concert film below.