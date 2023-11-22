News

Placebo to release career-spanning collection ‘Placebo Live

It’s their first ever live album, and will include a feature length concert film.

Photo: Mads Perch

22nd November 2023
Words: Daisy Carter

A quarter of a century into their career, Placebo have announced the release of their first ever live album, ‘Collapse Into Never: Placebo Live In Europe 2023’. It’ll arrive on 15th December via SO Recordings, as part of a new ‘Placebo Live’ boxset set to include an array of formats: the live ‘Collapse Into Never’ double vinyl; a ‘This Is What You Wanted’ Blu-Ray concert film; and a CD entitled ‘Live From The White Room’.

Recorded during performances in Spain, Mexico, and London, the boxset will feature tracks taken from across their discography, from their eponymous debut through to last year’s ‘Never Let Me Go’.

You can dive into our 2022 digital cover feature with Placebo and watch a teaser for the Live In Mexico concert film below.

Play Video
Placebo: Catastrophe in Motion

In Deep

Placebo: Catastrophe in Motion

More than 25 years into their career, Placebo are as vital as they've ever been. On the cult heroes' eighth album "Never Let Me Go', they're steeling themselves for the end of the world as we know it.

