Pond schedule huge run of international tour dates
The psych rockers have also released a new single, ‘Neon River’.
Aussie five-piece Pond have announced a whole host of new headline shows, including dates in the UK, mainland Europe, the USA, and on home turf (supporting Queens of the Stone Age).
To coincide with the tour news and mark the start of a new musical era (following their 2021 LP ‘9’), the band have also shared ‘Neon River’ - a track described as “a full on Pond Gemini song” that “kinda tumbles through bucolic Gum (Jay Watson) LARPing, into Nick (Allbrook) in maximum Aerosmith spandex mode, with a brief detour into some kind of shoegaze instrumental section.”
You can check out the characteristically off-kilter video for ‘Neon River’ and find out where Pond are stopping off on their international travels below.
FEBRUARY 2024
10 Perth, WA, Red Hill Auditorium*
13 Adelaide, SA, The Drive*
16 Hobart, TAS, Mona Lawns*
18 Torquay, VIC, Torquay Common*
19 Melbourne, VIC, Sidney Myer Music Bowl*
21 Sydney, NSW, Hordern Pavilion*
22 Sydney, NSW, Hordern Pavilion*
24 Gold Coast, QLD, Broadwater Parklands*
25 Brisbane, QLD, Fortitude Music Hall*
26 Brisbane, QLD, Fortitude Music Hall*
29 Auckland, NZ, Spark Arena*
MARCH 2024
01 Wellington, NZ, TSB Arena*
03 Christchurch, NZ, Wolfbrook Arena*
*supporting Queens of the Stone Age
MAY 2024
01 Nashville, TN, The Basement East
02 Asheville, NC, The Orange Peel
03 Atlanta, GA, Shaky Knees Festival
07 Austin, TX, Mohawk
08 Houston,TX, White Oak Music Hall
09 Dallas, TX, Trees
11 Denver, CO, Ogden Theatre
12 Salt Lake City, UT, Kilby Court Block Party
15 Oakland, CA, The New Parish
16 Los Angeles, CA, Lodge Room
17 San Diego, CA, The Observatory North Park
18 Santa Ana, CA, The Observatory OC
SEPTEMBER 2024
26 Manchester, Gorilla
27 Leeds, The Wardrobe
28 Newcastle, The Grove
29 Glasgow, King Tut’s Wah Wah Hut
OCTOBER 2024
01 Birmingham, XOYO Birmingham
02 Bristol, Thekla
03 London, Scala
05 Paris, Le Trabendo
06 Brussels, La Grand Salon Botanique
07 Amsterdam, Paradiso
08 Cologne, Bürgerhaus Stollwerck
10 Berlin, Hole44
11 Hamburg, Fabrik
13 Copenhagen, Vega
