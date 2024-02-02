Pond schedule huge run of international tour dates

Aussie five-piece Pond have announced a whole host of new headline shows, including dates in the UK, mainland Europe, the USA, and on home turf (supporting Queens of the Stone Age).

To coincide with the tour news and mark the start of a new musical era (following their 2021 LP ‘9’), the band have also shared ‘Neon River’ - a track described as “a full on Pond Gemini song” that “kinda tumbles through bucolic Gum (Jay Watson) LARPing, into Nick (Allbrook) in maximum Aerosmith spandex mode, with a brief detour into some kind of shoegaze instrumental section.”

You can check out the characteristically off-kilter video for ‘Neon River’ and find out where Pond are stopping off on their international travels below.