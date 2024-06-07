News
Remi Wolf schedules UK & Ireland headline tour for ‘Big Ideas’
The Californian will be returning to our side of the Atlantic in November for five UK shows.
She may still be out on the road in Europe with Olivia Rodrigo right now, but Remi Wolf’s already announced plans to return to the UK later this year.
The Californian is set to take her forthcoming second album ‘Big Ideas’ - which is due for released on 12th July via EMI Records - out on the road at the end of this year. Her six-date UK and Ireland tour will make stops in Leeds, Glasgow, Dublin, Manchester and Bristol, before culminating at London’s Brixton Academy in early December.
Speaking to us in our most recent In Deep cover feature, Remi says ‘Big Ideas’ - which features her recent singles ‘Toro’ and ‘Alone In Miami’ - will see her move away from the more abstract lyrics of her previous work. “With a lot of songs on the record I wanted to put you there with me rather than me painting this almost unimaginable, surreal vibe,” she explains. Read the full feature here.
Check out her upcoming shows, which include her remaining dates with Olivia Rodrigo, and her upcoming appearance at Glastonbury festival, below.
JUNE 2024
07 Olympiahalle — Munich, DE
09 Unipol Arena — Bologna, IT
11 Hallenstadion — Zurich, CH
12 Lanxness Arena — Cologne, DE
14 Accor Arena — Paris, FR
15 Accor Arena — Paris, FR
18 Palau Sant Jordi — Barcelona, ES
20 Wizink Center — Madrid, ES
22 Altice Arena — Lisbon, PT
23 Altice Arena — Lisbon, PT
25 Rough Trade East (Acoustic) - London
28 Glastonbury Festival — Somerset, UK
NOVEMBER 2024
28 O2 Academy – Leeds
29 Barrowland Ballroom, Glasgow
DECEMBER 2024
01 National Stadium - Dublin
02 Albert Hall – Manchester
04 O2 Academy – Bristol
05 O2 Academy Brixton - London
