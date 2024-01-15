News

Ride confirm details of seventh album ‘Interplay’

Its lead single, ‘Peace Sign’, is out now.

Photo: Cal McIntryre

15th January 2024
Words: Daisy Carter

Ride, News, Listen

Having reunited in 2014 following their original days as ’90s shoegaze icons, Oxford quartet Ride are now back with news of their seventh studio album, ‘Interplay’ (slated for release on 29th March via Wichita Recordings / PIAS).

We last had a new Ride record back in 2019 with ‘This Is Not A Safe Place’, which itself was preceded by 2017’s ‘Weather Diaries’. Speaking about this relatively long break between releases, the band’s guitarist and vocalist Andy Bell has commented: “This album has taken a long time to make, and has seen the band go through a lot of ups and downs; maybe the most of any Ride album. But it has seen us come through the process as a band in a good place, feeling able to shake off the past, and ready to celebrate the combined musical talents that brought us together in the first place.”

This new era has been heralded by the release of ‘Interplay”s lead single and album opener ‘Peace Sign’ - a soaring, ’80s-tinged cut which was lyrically inspired by “the visionary free climber Marc-André Leclerc”. Check out its official visualizer below:

Play Video

‘Interplay’ full tracklist:
1. Peace Sign
2. Last Frontier
3. Light in a Quiet Room
4. Monaco
5. I Came to See the Wreck
6. Stay Free
7. Last Night I Came Somewhere to Dream
8. Sunrise Chaser
9. Midnight Rider
10. Portland Rocks
11. Essaouira
12. Yesterday is Just a Song

Tags: Ride, News, Listen

Latest News

Yard Act embrace pop on new track ‘We Make Hits’

Yard Act embrace pop on new track We Make Hits

IDLES continue teasing new album with ‘Gift Horse’

IDLES continue teasing new album with Gift Horse

METTE teams up with Sam Gellaitry on club-ready single ‘Darling Drive’

METTE teams up with Sam Gellaitry on club-ready single Darling Drive

Lola Young shares details of UK and EU headline tour

Lola Young shares details of UK and EU headline tour

The Japanese House set to support The 1975 on upcoming UK tour

The Japanese House set to support The 1975 on upcoming UK tour

Records, etc at Rough Trade logo

Read More

Feature

DIY’s 2024 Reading List

DIY’s 2024 Reading List

As chosen by a bunch of bookworm DIY regulars, including The Last Dinner Party, Bob Vylan, Big Joanie and more.

6th January 2024, 10:00am

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again.
Your subscription has been successful.

Stay Updated!

Get the best of DIY to your inbox each week.

Popular right now