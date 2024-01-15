News
Ride confirm details of seventh album ‘Interplay’
Its lead single, ‘Peace Sign’, is out now.
Having reunited in 2014 following their original days as ’90s shoegaze icons, Oxford quartet Ride are now back with news of their seventh studio album, ‘Interplay’ (slated for release on 29th March via Wichita Recordings / PIAS).
We last had a new Ride record back in 2019 with ‘This Is Not A Safe Place’, which itself was preceded by 2017’s ‘Weather Diaries’. Speaking about this relatively long break between releases, the band’s guitarist and vocalist Andy Bell has commented: “This album has taken a long time to make, and has seen the band go through a lot of ups and downs; maybe the most of any Ride album. But it has seen us come through the process as a band in a good place, feeling able to shake off the past, and ready to celebrate the combined musical talents that brought us together in the first place.”
This new era has been heralded by the release of ‘Interplay”s lead single and album opener ‘Peace Sign’ - a soaring, ’80s-tinged cut which was lyrically inspired by “the visionary free climber Marc-André Leclerc”. Check out its official visualizer below:
‘Interplay’ full tracklist:
1. Peace Sign
2. Last Frontier
3. Light in a Quiet Room
4. Monaco
5. I Came to See the Wreck
6. Stay Free
7. Last Night I Came Somewhere to Dream
8. Sunrise Chaser
9. Midnight Rider
10. Portland Rocks
11. Essaouira
12. Yesterday is Just a Song
