Watch Robbie & Mona share new single ‘Sensation’
Their new album ‘Tusky’ is out in March.
Ahead of the release of their new album ‘Tusky’ on 10th March via Spinny Nights, experimental pop duo Robbie & Mona are giving us the latest taste of what to expect with new single ‘Sensation’.
“We were listening to Lou Reed and had such a strong reaction to the basslines as well as the slick delivery of his voice,” the band’s Eleanor Gray notes. “We wanted to make a song that evokes the love affair that you can have with a piece of music or art. Loads of people have religious songs that praise a god - this one is praising art.”
Check out ‘Sensation’ below.
‘Tusky’ Tracklisting:
1. Sensation
2. Flâneural
3. Sherry Prada
4. Tina’s Leather
5. Wenders
6. Clapback
7. Dolphin
8. Mildred (feat. Monika)
9. Always Gonna Be A Dead Man
See Robbie & Mona live at the following dates:
MARCH
25 - Ritual Union Festival, Bristol
APRIL
01 - FAIR PLAY Festival, Manchester
13 - Venue MOT, London
27 - The Loft, Portsmouth
More like this
Robbie & Mona announce new album ‘Tusky’
Check out new single ‘Clapback’ now.
Watch Robbie & Mona perform live for our special Hello 2022 sessions
Streamed straight to you from our friends at The state51 Conspiracy every Tuesday this month.
Porij, Miso Extra, Grandmas House and more to play DIY and the Old Blue Last’s Hello 2022!
Tuesdays in January just got a whole lot more exciting.