Watch Robbie & Mona share new single ‘Sensation’

Photo: Jody Evans

Their new album ‘Tusky’ is out in March.

Words: Elly Watson

17th January 2023

Ahead of the release of their new album ‘Tusky’ on 10th March via Spinny Nights, experimental pop duo Robbie & Mona are giving us the latest taste of what to expect with new single ‘Sensation’.

“We were listening to Lou Reed and had such a strong reaction to the basslines as well as the slick delivery of his voice,” the band’s Eleanor Gray notes. “We wanted to make a song that evokes the love affair that you can have with a piece of music or art. Loads of people have religious songs that praise a god - this one is praising art.”

Check out ‘Sensation’ below.

‘Tusky’ Tracklisting:
1. Sensation
2. Flâneural
3. Sherry Prada
4. Tina’s Leather
5. Wenders
6. Clapback
7. Dolphin
8. Mildred (feat. Monika)
9. Always Gonna Be A Dead Man

See Robbie & Mona live at the following dates:

MARCH
25 - Ritual Union Festival, Bristol

APRIL
01 - FAIR PLAY Festival, Manchester
13 - Venue MOT, London
27 - The Loft, Portsmouth

Tags: robbie & mona, Watch, News

