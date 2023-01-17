Ahead of the release of their new album ‘Tusky’ on 10th March via Spinny Nights, experimental pop duo Robbie & Mona are giving us the latest taste of what to expect with new single ‘Sensation’.

“We were listening to Lou Reed and had such a strong reaction to the basslines as well as the slick delivery of his voice,” the band’s Eleanor Gray notes. “We wanted to make a song that evokes the love affair that you can have with a piece of music or art. Loads of people have religious songs that praise a god - this one is praising art.”

Check out ‘Sensation’ below.

‘Tusky’ Tracklisting:

1. Sensation

2. Flâneural

3. Sherry Prada

4. Tina’s Leather

5. Wenders

6. Clapback

7. Dolphin

8. Mildred (feat. Monika)

9. Always Gonna Be A Dead Man