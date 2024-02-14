News

Ryan Beatty confirms Alexandra Palace headline show

He’ll be returning to the UK in April for the massive London performance.

14th February 2024
Words: Daisy Carter

Breakout songwriter Ryan Beatty has announced that he’ll be returning to the UK this Spring for a landmark performance at the capital’s iconic Alexandra Palace.

The news follows the release of his third album, ‘Calico’, last year, which we praised for capturing “the complexities of queer love, landing a careful balance between the universal simplicity of love and the damage of internal and external criticism.”

Tickets for the show - which is set to take place on Friday 19th April - are set to go on sale from 10:00am this Friday (16th February) here.

In the meantime, you can revisit the title track of ‘Calico’ below.

Play Video

