News
Ryan Beatty confirms Alexandra Palace headline show
He’ll be returning to the UK in April for the massive London performance.
Breakout songwriter Ryan Beatty has announced that he’ll be returning to the UK this Spring for a landmark performance at the capital’s iconic Alexandra Palace.
The news follows the release of his third album, ‘Calico’, last year, which we praised for capturing “the complexities of queer love, landing a careful balance between the universal simplicity of love and the damage of internal and external criticism.”
Tickets for the show - which is set to take place on Friday 19th April - are set to go on sale from 10:00am this Friday (16th February) here.
In the meantime, you can revisit the title track of ‘Calico’ below.
Records, etc at
Ryan Beatty - Calico (Vinyl LP - black)
Ryan Beatty - Calico (Cd)
Read More
Ryan Beatty announces California In Every Colour UK & European tour dates
His debut shows on this side of the Atlantic will follow his third album's release back in April.
21st July 2023, 4:24pm
Ryan Beatty shares live performance of new track ‘Bruises Off the Peach’
The song is taken from his third album ’Calico’.
22nd May 2023, 3:30pm
Ryan Beatty - Calico
3-5 Stars
An altogether more direct affair.
28th April 2023, 8:00am
Ryan Beatty drops new video for album ‘Calico’
His full-length album also drops today (28th April)
28th April 2023, 12:00am
