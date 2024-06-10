News

Sabrina Carpenter unveils plans for new album ‘Short n’ Sweet’

The ‘Espresso’ star has also dropped a new track, which comes accompanied by a video featuring another famous face…

Sabrina Carpenter has followed up the viral success of her global hit ‘Espresso’ by announcing a new album, ‘Short n’ Sweet’, slated for release on 23rd August via Polydor Records.

Taking to Instagram to share the news, Sabrina has said of the LP: “this project is quite special to me and I hope it’ll be something special to you too.” 

What’s more, it’s also set to feature her equally huge latest single, ‘Please Please Please’. Recorded alongside Jack Antonoff and Amy Allen, the new track lands accompanied by a video sure to send the internet into a frenzy - starring Sabrina and her actor boyfriend Barry Keoghan (of Saltburn infamy), it sees the pair walk the tightrope between her desire for a normal relationship and his life of crime after a fateful meeting in prison.

Check it out here: 

