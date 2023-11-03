Sevdaliza and Grimes team up for collab track ‘Nothing Lasts Forever

Iranian-Dutch artist Sevdaliza has today dropped a new single in collaboration with Grimes. Entitled ‘Nothing Lasts Forever’, the pounding electro-pop track explores the unrealistic expectations of permanent youth and beauty put upon female artists by society.

Speaking on the release, Sevdaliza has commented: “Admiration and adoration turn into weapons when women challenge expectations. True liberation is breaking free from inner and outer expectations, a journey worth embracing despite the bruises. Yours truly, Sevdaliza”.

With an accompanying video due to arrive next week (watch this space!), you can listen to ‘Nothing Lasts Forever’ below.

Catch Sevdaliza live this month in Europe at a select number of special shows: she plays Paris’ La Cigale on 5th November; London’s Here @ Outernet on 14th November; and Geneva’s Festival Les Creatives on the 15th November.

