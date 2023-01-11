Listen SG Lewis teams up with Charlotte Day Wilson and Channel Tres for new single ‘Fever Dreamer’
SG Lewis’ second studio album arrives later this month.
Ahead of the release of his new album ‘AudioLust & HigherLove’ on 27th January via PMR/EMI Records, SG Lewis is sharing new single ‘Fever Dreamer’ featuring Charlotte Day Wilson and Channel Tres.
“‘Fever Dreamer’ is the last taste of ‘AudioLust & HigherLove’ before it’s release in 17 days, and a song about all-consuming admiration for someone,” SG Lewis explains. “I’ve been a fan of Charlotte’s music for ages now, and have wanted to work on something forever. We met up at my studio in LA, and ‘Fever Dreamer’ was the first idea we started work on. Channel and I work out of the same studios in LA a lot, and he was working in the room above around the time of the Charlotte session. One day he popped his head into the studio, heard the demo of Fever Dreamer, and immediately started working on the missing second verse.”
Have a listen to ‘Fever Dreamer’ below.
See SG Lewis live at the following dates:
MARCH
17 || Stockholm, SE || Slatkyrkan
18 || Copenhagen, DK || Pumpehuset
20 || Berlin, DE || Kesselhaus
21 || Amsterdam, NL || Melkweg OZ
22 || Paris, FR || La Trabendo
26 || Dublin, IE || Olympia
28 || Leeds, UK || Leeds University Stylus
30 || Manchester, UK || New Century Hall
31 || London, UK || O2 Academy Brixton
More like this
SG Lewis announces UK and European tour
His new album ‘AudioLust & HigherLove’ lands early next year.
SG Lewis shares new track ‘Lifetime’
It’s the latest taste of new album ‘AudioLust & HigherLove’.
SG Lewis announces new album ‘AudioLust & HigherLove’ and shares two new songs
The record, out in January, is being previewed by ‘Infatuation’ and ‘Vibe Like This’.
SG Lewis shares two new tracks
Listen to ‘Missing You’ and ‘Something About Your Love’ now.