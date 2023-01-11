Ahead of the release of his new album ‘AudioLust & HigherLove’ on 27th January via PMR/EMI Records, SG Lewis is sharing new single ‘Fever Dreamer’ featuring Charlotte Day Wilson and Channel Tres.

“‘Fever Dreamer’ is the last taste of ‘AudioLust & HigherLove’ before it’s release in 17 days, and a song about all-consuming admiration for someone,” SG Lewis explains. “I’ve been a fan of Charlotte’s music for ages now, and have wanted to work on something forever. We met up at my studio in LA, and ‘Fever Dreamer’ was the first idea we started work on. Channel and I work out of the same studios in LA a lot, and he was working in the room above around the time of the Charlotte session. One day he popped his head into the studio, heard the demo of Fever Dreamer, and immediately started working on the missing second verse.”

Have a listen to ‘Fever Dreamer’ below.