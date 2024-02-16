Festivals
BST Hyde Park announce Kylie as next 2024 headliner
Padam!
Certified pop superstar Kylie is the latest headliner to be announced for this year’s BST Hyde Park gig series. She’ll be taking to the London stage on Saturday 13th July, alongside a full lineup of supports that are set to be revealed soon.
The global icon recently became the only female artist to gain a number one album in five consecutive decades in the UK, thanks to her 2023 LP ‘Tension’ (which, in our five-star review, which praised for “humbly proving how easily she can forge gold and transform into pop culture phenomenon”).
Of her upcoming appearance at BST Hyde Park, Kylie has commented: “I can’t wait to return this summer. My last appearance at this iconic event was in 2015 and it was a truly unforgettable experience. So excited to see you all again!”
She joins the summer series’ previously confirmed headliners Andrea Bocelli (5th July), Robbie Williams (6th July), Shania Twain (7th July), and Stray Kids (14th July), with more artists still due to be announced.
General sale for tickets to Kylie’s date at BST Hyde Park will open at 10:00am on Wednesday 21st February here.
Records, etc at
Kylie Minogue - Tension (Vinyl LP - orange)
Kylie Minogue - Tension (Vinyl LP - black)
Kylie Minogue - Tension (Cd)
Kylie Minogue - Step Back In Time: The Definitive Collection (Vinyl LP - black)
Kylie Minogue - Step Back In Time: The Definitive Collection (Cd)
Kylie Minogue - Step Back In Time: The Definitive Collection (Cd)
Read More
BRITs confirm Jungle and Chase & Status for ceremony performance
The likes of Dua Lipa, RAYE, and Kylie will also grace the stage on the big night.
16th February 2024, 9:51am
Kylie Minogue - Tension
5 Stars
There’s no pretension to its greatness - just our Kylie.
19th September 2023, 4:15pm
Kylie Minogue covers Lady Gaga’s ‘Marry The Night’
Lifted from the upcoming 10th anniversary edition of 'Born This Way'.
11th June 2021, 12:00am
Years & Years team up with Kylie Minogue for ‘Starstruck’ remix
"I really hope people enjoy this moment of cosmic fantasy, I’m over the moon and the stars and the planets that this has happened!”
21st May 2021, 12:00am
Popular right now
4-5 Stars
Lime Garden — One More Thing
4 Stars
serpentwithfeet — GRIP
Featuring The Last Dinner Party, IDLES, Yard Act, Crawlers, Remi Wolf and more.