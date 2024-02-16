BST Hyde Park announce Kylie as next 2024 headliner

Festivals

Certified pop superstar Kylie is the latest headliner to be announced for this year’s BST Hyde Park gig series. She’ll be taking to the London stage on Saturday 13th July, alongside a full lineup of supports that are set to be revealed soon.

The global icon recently became the only female artist to gain a number one album in five consecutive decades in the UK, thanks to her 2023 LP ‘Tension’ (which, in our five-star review, which praised for “humbly proving how easily she can forge gold and transform into pop culture phenomenon”).

Of her upcoming appearance at BST Hyde Park, Kylie has commented: “I can’t wait to return this summer. My last appearance at this iconic event was in 2015 and it was a truly unforgettable experience. So excited to see you all again!”

She joins the summer series’ previously confirmed headliners Andrea Bocelli (5th July), Robbie Williams (6th July), Shania Twain (7th July), and Stray Kids (14th July), with more artists still due to be announced.

General sale for tickets to Kylie’s date at BST Hyde Park will open at 10:00am on Wednesday 21st February here.

