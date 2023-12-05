News

Before They Knew Better welcomes latest guest Howlin’ Pelle Almqvist of The Hives

We chat to the Swedish rock icon about punk, police run-ins, and supporting Arctic Monkeys around Europe.

5th December 2023
Words: Daisy Carter

The Hives, News, Listen, , Podcast

This week on Before They Knew Better, we welcome the inimitable frontman of The Hives - known to their legions of adoring fans as Howlin’ Pelle Almqvist - to chat about a photo, a song, and an object from his youth (which, by all accounts, sounded pretty wild).

Following the band’s first album in ten years, ‘The Death of Randy Fitzsimmons’, our co-hosts Lisa Wright and Giles Bidder catch up with Pelle to hear about his early days as a Swedish punk, touring stadiums with Arctic Monkeys, and a couple of notable onstage mishaps.

Speaking on the podcast about one such incident, Pelle explains: “I tried to jump around a corner and then I fell offstage, landed on my head, and passed out. But I didn’t know I passed out… you know in Star Wars when they get out of hyperspace? I felt like ‘zoom!’ and then I was in reality again. Our guitar player was shaking me by the shoulders going ‘are you okay?’, which if I’d hurt my neck would have been a very bad move. I finished the show, but if you’re concussed you should avoid loud noises and bright lights… and I’d done an hour of a rock’n’roll show with full strobes at one million decibels.”

Before They Knew Better - available to listen now on Spotify, Apple, Amazon, and all major podcast platforms - is DIY’s new podcast digging into the wins, woes and wtfs of your favourite musicians’ early years, with a new episode landing every Tuesday morning.

Tune into the new episode with Howlin’ Pelle Almqvist now, and remember to like and subscribe on your chosen platform!

God Gave Rock and Roll To Them: The Hives

Interview

God Gave Rock and Roll To Them: The Hives

Well into their third decade as a band, The Hives are still the most fun rock’n’roll party you can find. Welcoming in ‘The Death of Randy Fitzsimmons’, Howlin’ Pelle Almqvist and co are feeling more alive than ever.

Get tickets to watch The Hives live now.

Tags: The Hives, News, Listen, , Podcast

The Hives Tickets

The Civic at The Halls, Wolverhampton

Eventim Apollo, Hammersmith, London

Latest News

HighSchool offer up new single and video for ‘August 19’

HighSchool offer up new single and video for August 19

Adrianne Lenker unveils ethereal new single ‘Ruined’

Adrianne Lenker unveils ethereal new single Ruined

Bolis Pupul announces debut solo album ‘Letter To Yu’

Bolis Pupul announces debut solo album Letter To Yu

Massive Attack announce first UK show in five years, ‘Act 1.5’

Massive Attack announce first UK show in five years, Act 1.5

Slowdive, Sevdaliza, Modeselektor and more added to Wide Awake 2024 lineup

Slowdive, Sevdaliza, Modeselektor and more added to Wide Awake 2024 lineup

Records, etc at Rough Trade logo

Read More

Interview

The Hives on their new album ‘The Death of Randy Fitzsimmons’

God Gave Rock and Roll To Them: The Hives

Well into their third decade as a band, The Hives are still the most fun rock’n’roll party you can find. Welcoming in ‘The Death of Randy Fitzsimmons’, Howlin’ Pelle Almqvist and co are feeling more alive than ever.

11th August 2023, 12:30pm

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again.
Your subscription has been successful.

Stay Updated!

Get the best of DIY to your inbox each week.

Popular right now

November 2023

Latest Issue

November 2023

Featuring King Gizzard & The Lizard Wizard, IDLES, Tkay Maidza, Sleater-Kinney and more.

Read Now Buy Now Subscribe to DIY