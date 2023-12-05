News
Before They Knew Better welcomes latest guest Howlin’ Pelle Almqvist of The Hives
We chat to the Swedish rock icon about punk, police run-ins, and supporting Arctic Monkeys around Europe.
This week on Before They Knew Better, we welcome the inimitable frontman of The Hives - known to their legions of adoring fans as Howlin’ Pelle Almqvist - to chat about a photo, a song, and an object from his youth (which, by all accounts, sounded pretty wild).
Following the band’s first album in ten years, ‘The Death of Randy Fitzsimmons’, our co-hosts Lisa Wright and Giles Bidder catch up with Pelle to hear about his early days as a Swedish punk, touring stadiums with Arctic Monkeys, and a couple of notable onstage mishaps.
Speaking on the podcast about one such incident, Pelle explains: “I tried to jump around a corner and then I fell offstage, landed on my head, and passed out. But I didn’t know I passed out… you know in Star Wars when they get out of hyperspace? I felt like ‘zoom!’ and then I was in reality again. Our guitar player was shaking me by the shoulders going ‘are you okay?’, which if I’d hurt my neck would have been a very bad move. I finished the show, but if you’re concussed you should avoid loud noises and bright lights… and I’d done an hour of a rock’n’roll show with full strobes at one million decibels.”
Before They Knew Better - available to listen now on Spotify, Apple, Amazon, and all major podcast platforms - is DIY’s new podcast digging into the wins, woes and wtfs of your favourite musicians’ early years, with a new episode landing every Tuesday morning.
Tune into the new episode with Howlin’ Pelle Almqvist now, and remember to like and subscribe on your chosen platform!
Records, etc at
The Hives - The Death Of Randy Fitzsimmons (Cd)
The Hives - The Death Of Randy Fitzsimmons (Vinyl LP - black)
The Hives - The Death Of Randy Fitzsimmons (Vinyl LP - white)
The Hives - Live at Third Man Records (Vinyl LP - black)
The Hives - Live at Third Man Records (Cd)
Read More
God Gave Rock and Roll To Them: The Hives
Well into their third decade as a band, The Hives are still the most fun rock’n’roll party you can find. Welcoming in ‘The Death of Randy Fitzsimmons’, Howlin’ Pelle Almqvist and co are feeling more alive than ever.
11th August 2023, 12:30pm
The Hives - The Death Of Randy Fitzsimmons
4 Stars
If anything, it feels like a return to their roots.
9th August 2023, 8:00am
CMAT is the cover star of DIY’s August 2023 issue!
Our bumper summer issue also features The Hives, Paris Texas, Mae Muller, Genesis Owusu and loads more!
7th August 2023, 3:00pm
Tracks: Stormzy, Sheer Mag, The Hives and more
The biggest and best of the week’s new music.
4th August 2023, 6:00pm
Popular right now
Featuring King Gizzard & The Lizard Wizard, IDLES, Tkay Maidza, Sleater-Kinney and more.