Jonas Brothers join Rock In Rio Lisboa line-up as final headliner

The likes of Doja Cat, Ed Sheeran and Camilla Cabello are already set to play this year’s Lisbon edition of the event.

16th February 2024
Words: Sarah Jamieson

Rock In Rio is returning to Lisbon this year for another huge edition of the festival, and now they’ve confirmed their final headliners: pop icons the Jonas Brothers.

The trio - who released their sixth full-length, the aptly-titled ‘The Album’, last summer - will play their first ever live show in Portugal at this year’s edition of the event, when they top the bill on Saturday 22nd June.

They’ll be joining the previously-announced headliners Scorpions (15th June), Ed Sheeran (16th June) and Doja Cat (23rd June) along with other huge names such as Camila Cabello, James, Evanescence and more across the event’s two weekends, with the diverse but powerful bill proving there really is something for everyone.

This year’s edition of Rock In Rio Lisboa also doubles as the event’s 20th anniversary; they’ve now hosted ten editions of the festival in Lisbon, after the original Rock In Rio event launched in Europe in 2004.

This year’s event takes place across two weekends in June - on 15th and 16th, and 22nd and 23rd June - at their new location in Parque Tejo Lisbon. Tickets for this year’s edition are on sale now via their website.

