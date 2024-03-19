Festivals
Rock In Rio Lisboa add Macklemore, Ne-Yo, and more to 2024 lineup
The Portuguese capital will also welcome the likes of Jonas Brothers, Ed Sheeran, and Doja Cat for their 20th anniversary celebrations.
Gearing up to mark its 20th year in style, Rock In Rio Lisboa has today unveiled the latest additions to its 2024 lineup, led by the Grammy-winning rapper Macklemore (of viral ‘Thrift Shop’ fame) and R&B chart-frequenter Ne-Yo.
Also announced today are Canadian singer-songwriter Lauren Spencer-Smith, California’s Rival Sons - who are set to headline the New Stage - and Spanish pop royalty Aitana. They join a whole host of previously confirmed names for the June festival, including this year’s three huge headliners: global star Ed Sheeran; iconic trio the Jonas Brothers; and pop-rap phenomenon Doja Cat.
Rock in Rio Lisboa will take place across two weekends on 15th, 16th, 22nd and 23rd June in the brand new location of Parque Tejo Lisbon, which is also set to feature a whole new stage. Tickets are on sale now via the festival’s website, and you can find out more about today’s new additions below.
Read More
Open’er Festival adds Ashnikko, Kim Gordon, Tom Morello and more
There's been another influx of names to the Polish weekender's 2024 edition.
5th March 2024, 3:30pm
Roskilde Festival adds SZA, Jessie Ware, The Last Dinner Party and more to 2024 lineup
The Danish non-profit festival had previously confirmed the likes of Doja Cat, Foo Fighters, and PJ Harvey.
29th February 2024, 11:21am
Jonas Brothers join Rock In Rio Lisboa line-up as final headliner
The likes of Doja Cat, Ed Sheeran and Camilla Cabello are already set to play this year's Lisbon edition of the event.
16th February 2024, 3:23pm
Parklife unveil 2024 lineup, including headliners Doja Cat, Disclosure and J Hus
Peggy Gou, Four Tet, Nia Archives and more are also set to join the Manchester weekender.
23rd January 2024, 1:21pm
Popular right now
4-5 Stars
underscores — Wallsocket
4-5 Stars
Caity Baser — Still Learning
4 Stars
Cosmorat — Evil Adjacent
Featuring Green Day, English Teacher, Everything Everything, Caity Baser and more!