Festivals

Rock In Rio Lisboa add Macklemore, Ne-Yo, and more to 2024 lineup

The Portuguese capital will also welcome the likes of Jonas Brothers, Ed Sheeran, and Doja Cat for their 20th anniversary celebrations.

19th March 2024
Words: Daisy Carter

Gearing up to mark its 20th year in style, Rock In Rio Lisboa has today unveiled the latest additions to its 2024 lineup, led by the Grammy-winning rapper Macklemore (of viral ‘Thrift Shop’ fame) and R&B chart-frequenter Ne-Yo.

Also announced today are Canadian singer-songwriter Lauren Spencer-Smith, California’s Rival Sons - who are set to headline the New Stage - and Spanish pop royalty Aitana. They join a whole host of previously confirmed names for the June festival, including this year’s three huge headliners: global star Ed Sheeran; iconic trio the Jonas Brothers; and pop-rap phenomenon Doja Cat.

Rock in Rio Lisboa will take place across two weekends on 15th, 16th, 22nd and 23rd June in the brand new location of Parque Tejo Lisbon, which is also set to feature a whole new stage. Tickets are on sale now via the festival’s website, and you can find out more about today’s new additions below.

