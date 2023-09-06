The Rolling Stones announce new album ‘Hackney Diamonds’ during press conference at Hackney Empire

Today (Wednesday 6th September), The Rolling Stones have confirmed details of their new album ‘Hackney Diamonds’, as part of a special press conference held at East London’s Hackney Empire.

The legendary band - made up of Mike Jagger, Keith Richards and Ronnie Wood - took to the stage earlier this afternoon for a special Q&A with American TV host Jimmy Fallon, during which they announced plans to release their first studio album in eighteen years.

‘Hackney Diamonds’ will arrive on 20th October and will follow on from 2005’s ‘A Bigger Bang’, which was coincidentally released eighteen years ago today. Their new album is set to be twelve tracks in length, was recorded in various locations around the world - including the Bahamas, Los Angeles, London and New York - and, as revealed during the live-streamed Q&A, will feature an appearance from Lady Gaga.

It also marks the band’s first album since the passing of drummer Charlie Watts, which happened back in 2021, but the band did confirm he will feature on two of the record’s tracks, after they were first recorded back in 2019.

Today the band have also shared the album’s lead track ‘Angry’, which comes accompanied by a video directed by Francois Rousselet, that was premiered at the end of the press conference. The clip also features Euphoria and The White Lotus actress Sydney Sweeney, who was also present at today’s event.

Rewatch the live stream of the press conference here, and check out the video for ‘Angry’ below.