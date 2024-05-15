News

Twin Atlantic share memories of their local music scene in new short film The Sound of Glasgow

Ahead of their upcoming shows in Scotland, the band share some memories of their earlier live stints.

Photo: Sinéad Grainger

15th May 2024
Words: Sarah Jamieson

For over a decade now, Scottish band Twin Atlantic have been a vibrant part of the Glasgow music scene, playing across many of the city’s iconic music venues, such as King Tut’s Wah Wah Hut and the famous Barrowland Ballroom. 

Now, ahead of their upcoming shows in Glasgow and Aberdeen this month - and with a handful of other Scottish shows scheduled for their forthcoming UK tour later this year - the band’s Sam McTrusty and Ross McNae have sat down to share some of their formative memories of the band. The Sound of Glasgow is a new short film with Ticketmaster UK, which sees the pair reminisce about just how much their first headline show at the Barrowlands meant to Sam, and the catharsis that so many Glasgow shows still possess. 

“We loved sharing our story through this new film, honouring the venues and communities that have been such a huge part of our musical journey,” bassist Ross has said, of the clip. “From the small grassroots venues of Glasgow to the global stage, this documentary is a testament to the shared experiences and unforgettable moments we’ve created together. Thank you for being a part of our story.”

Check out the documentary, and remind yourself of Twin Atlantic’s upcoming tour dates below.

Play Video

MAY 
22 Aberdeen Beach Ballroom
23 Glasgow O2 Academy 
24 Glasgow O2 Academy

NOVEMBER
07 Newcastle Boilershop
08 Leeds Wardrobe
10 Manchester Academy 2
12 Cardiff Tramshed
13 Oxford O2 Academy 2
14 London Electric Brixton
16 Norwich The Waterfront
17 Birmingham Academy 2
22 Dundee Fat Sams
24 Edinburgh Assembly Rooms

Twin Atlantic’s new album ‘Meltdown’ is out on 9th August on Staple Diet Records.

