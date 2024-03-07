News
Wallows confirm third LP ‘Model’
They’ve also shared an official album trailer and teased the record’s upcoming next single.
LA trio Wallows have announced that their anticipated third studio album, ‘Model’, is due for release on 24th May via Atlantic Records.
Their 2019 debut ‘Nothing Happens’ saw them break out in startling fashion, while we heralded its 2022 follow-up ‘Tell Me That It’s Over’ as “a superlative ode to vulnerability, permitting these indie wallflowers to flourish in technicolour” (read the full review here).
The news follows the band’s recent return - latest single ‘Your Apartment’ arrived last month - and has been marked with an official album trailer, which also teases their upcoming next track ‘Calling After Me’ (arriving on 21st March).
Further details on the record (including a full tracklist) are still yet to be announced, so watch this space; in the meantime, you can watch the ‘Model’ album trailer and check out its artwork below.
