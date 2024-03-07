News

Wallows confirm third LP ‘Model’

They’ve also shared an official album trailer and teased the record’s upcoming next single.

Photo: Aidan Zamiri

7th March 2024
Words: Daisy Carter

Wallows, News

LA trio Wallows have announced that their anticipated third studio album, ‘Model’, is due for release on 24th May via Atlantic Records.

Their 2019 debut ‘Nothing Happens’ saw them break out in startling fashion, while we heralded its 2022 follow-up ‘Tell Me That It’s Over’ as “a superlative ode to vulnerability, permitting these indie wallflowers to flourish in technicolour” (read the full review here).

The news follows the band’s recent return - latest single ‘Your Apartment’ arrived last month - and has been marked with an official album trailer, which also teases their upcoming next track ‘Calling After Me’ (arriving on 21st March).

Further details on the record (including a full tracklist) are still yet to be announced, so watch this space; in the meantime, you can watch the ‘Model’ album trailer and check out its artwork below.

Play Video
Wallows announce third album 'Model' and confirm next single 'Calling After Me'

Tags: Wallows, News

Latest News

Nell Mescal shares vulnerable new cut ‘Warm Body’

Nell Mescal shares vulnerable new cut Warm Body’

2000trees Festival adds Bob Vylan, Don Broco, Frank Turner and more to 2024 lineup

2000trees Festival adds Bob Vylan, Don Broco, Frank Turner and more to 2024 lineup

Two Door Cinema Club return with new single ‘Happy Customers’

Two Door Cinema Club return with new single Happy Customers’

Nick Cave and The Bad Seeds announce new album ‘Wild God’

Nick Cave and The Bad Seeds announce new album Wild God’

FRÄULEIN announce debut mini-album ‘Sink or Swim’

FRÄULEIN announce debut mini-album Sink or Swim’

Records, etc at Rough Trade logo

Read More

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again.
Your subscription has been successful.

Stay Updated!

Get the best of DIY to your inbox each week.

Popular right now

March 2024

Latest Issue

March 2024

Featuring Green Day, English Teacher, Everything Everything, Caity Baser and more!

Read Now Buy Now Subscribe to DIY