Wallows share video for latest single ‘Calling After Me’
The track gets lifted from their forthcoming third album ‘Model’.
Just a few weeks on from sharing their most recent single, LA trio Wallows have shared a brand new video for the track.
The clip for ‘Calling After Me’ - a deliciously breezy tune that digs into their collective love of classic pop-rock - comes directed by directed by Bradley Calder (who’s been behind videos from SZA, Justin Timberlake, Jean Dawson and more), and sees the band battling against some pesky air con units, continuing the run of surreal, not-quite-what-they-seem clips, after last month’s tour announcement video. Check it out below.
The track gets taken from the band’s forthcoming third album ‘Model’, which is due for release on 24th May via Atlantic Records, and sees the trio returning to producer John Congleton, after last working together on their 2019 debut ‘Nothing Happens’.
The band have also now shared the record’s tracklisting, which is as follows.
1. Your Apartment
2. Anytime, Always
3. Calling After Me
4. Bad Dream
5. A Warning
6. I Wouldn’t Mind
7. You (Show Me Where My Days Went)
8. Canada
9. Don’t You Think It’s Strange?
10. She’s an Actress
11. Going Under
12. Only Ecstasy
The band are also scheduled to head out on a huge world tour in support of ‘Model’, with a UK and European run set for October. Check out their upcoming tour dates below.
* with very special guest Benee
AUGUST 2024
6 – Portland, OR – Alaska Airlines’ Theatre of the Clouds *
7 – Vancouver, BC – Doug Mitchell Thunderbird Sports Centre *
8 – Seattle, WA – WAMU Theatre at Lumen Field *
9 – Boise, ID – Treetfort Music Hall *
11 – Las Vegas, NV – The Chelsea at the Cosmopolitan *
12 – Phoenix, AZ – Arizona Financial Theatre *
13 – Albuquerque, NM – Revel Entertainment Centre *
15 – Austin, TX – Moody Centre *
16 – Irving, TX – The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory *
17 – Houston, TX – Smart Financial Centre *
19 – Atlanta, GA – Cadence Bank Amphitheatre at Chastain Park *
20 – Nashville, TN – Ascend Amphitheatre *
22 – Columbia, MD – Merriweather Post Pavilion *
23 – New York, NY – Madison Square Garden*
24 – Philadelphia, PA – TD Pavilion at The Mann*
26 – Boston, MA – MGM Music Hall at Fenway * (SOLD OUT)
27 – Boston, MA – MGM Music Hall at Fenway *
28 – Laval, QC – Place Bell *
30 – Toronto, ON – Budweiser Stage *
31 – Sterling Heights, MI – Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre *
SEPTEMBER 2024
02 – Chicago, IL – Huntington Bank Pavilion at Northerly Island *
03 – Saint Louis, MO – Saint Louis Music Park *
05 – Morrison, CO – Red Rocks Amphitheatre *
06 – Sandy, UT – The Plaza at America First Field *
08 – San Francisco, CA – Bill Graham Civic Auditorium *
09 – Santa Barbara, CA – Santa Barbara Bowl *
10 – San Diego, CA – Cal Coast Credit Union Open Air Theater *
12 – Los Angeles, CA – The Kia Forum *
OCTOBER 2024
04 – Amsterdam, Netherlands – AFAS Live
05 – Paris, France – Zenith
07 – Brussels, Belgium – Ancienne Belgique (SOLD OUT)
08 – Brussels, Belgium – Ancienne Belgique
10 – Cologne, Germany – Palladium
11 – Berlin, Germany – Columbiahalle
12 – Luxembourg-City, Luxembourg – Den Atelier
14 – Birmingham, United Kingdom – O2 Academy
15 – Edinburgh, United Kingdom – O2 Academy (SOLD OUT)
16 – Edinburgh, United Kingdom – O2 Academy
18 – Newcastle, United Kingdom – O2 City Hall
19 – Manchester, United Kingdom – O2 Victoria Warehouse (SOLD OUT)
20 – Manchester, United Kingdom – O2 Victoria Warehouse
22 – London, United Kingdom – Alexandra Palace
