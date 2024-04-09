Wallows share video for latest single ‘Calling After Me’

Just a few weeks on from sharing their most recent single, LA trio Wallows have shared a brand new video for the track.

The clip for ‘Calling After Me’ - a deliciously breezy tune that digs into their collective love of classic pop-rock - comes directed by directed by Bradley Calder (who’s been behind videos from SZA, Justin Timberlake, Jean Dawson and more), and sees the band battling against some pesky air con units, continuing the run of surreal, not-quite-what-they-seem clips, after last month’s tour announcement video. Check it out below.

The track gets taken from the band’s forthcoming third album ‘Model’, which is due for release on 24th May via Atlantic Records, and sees the trio returning to producer John Congleton, after last working together on their 2019 debut ‘Nothing Happens’.

The band have also now shared the record’s tracklisting, which is as follows.



1. Your Apartment

2. Anytime, Always

3. Calling After Me

4. Bad Dream

5. A Warning

6. I Wouldn’t Mind

7. You (Show Me Where My Days Went)

8. Canada

9. Don’t You Think It’s Strange?

10. She’s an Actress

11. Going Under

12. Only Ecstasy