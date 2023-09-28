News

Will Joseph Cook drops latest track ‘Born To Lose

He’ll be celebrating the release of his upcoming mixtape with an intimate London show next month.

Photo: Will Hooper

28th September 2023
Words: Daisy Carter

Ahead of the arrival of his forthcoming mixtape ‘NOVELLA’ (the follow up to last year’s ‘Every Single Thing’), Will Joseph Cook has today shared ‘BORN TO LOSE’, the fourth single taken from the new project (out on 13th October via Bad Hotel / The Vertex).

“Being a young person in society right now feels like losing”, he has said of the track. “I wrote ‘BORN TO LOSE’ thinking about how making a name for yourself online somehow feels like one of the very few ways to lift yourself out of the exploitative, low paid work most of us end up doing. Yet, even winning at that game can feel like losing as so many people who get famous can experience a life of haters and derealisation. The song is giving a voice to the frustration you feel from not seeing a future of fairness or contentment ahead. So it definitely is a bit nihilistic lol. That said, it definitely pushes back at that negativity with a lot of hopeful lines in it too.”

To mark the release of ‘NOVELLA’, Will Joseph Cook will be headlining an intimate show at London’s the Grace on Monday 23rd October - get tickets here, and check out the official video for ‘BORN TO LOSE’ below.

Play Video

Will Joseph Cook Tickets

The Grace (Buy)

