News
Wunderhorse shine a light on the dark side with new single ‘Silver’
It’s our third taste of the band’s forthcoming new album, ‘Midas’.
Following the release of comeback single ‘Midas’ and blistering recent effort ‘July’, Wunderhorse - now a band proper - have shared the latest track taken from their incoming second album (due to arrive on 30th August via Communion, the follow-up to 2022 debut ‘Cub’).
Entitled ‘Silver’, frontman Jacob Slater has explained that the song is about “that ugly side of yourself that you try to keep a secret, but you know it’s there because it makes your skin crawl sometimes. It gets you places but fucks you up in the process. Everyone has elements of their makeup that they’d rather not admit to or keep locked away and never look at.”
While the seeds of ‘Silver’ were sown before the band’s sophomore LP ‘Midas’ took shape, it was completed while they were Stateside recording in Minnesota’s Pachyderm Studio, and captures the unpolished, raw live energy that’s channeled throughout the new LP.
You can read more about ‘Midas’ in our July/August 2024 print mag - which features our hot-off-the-press interview with Wunderhorse - and check out the video for ‘Silver’ below.
Wunderhorse are also set to be embarking on a headline tour of the UK this Autumn, including a crowning date at London’s beloved Brixton Academy. Catch them on the following dates:
OCTOBER 2024
03 Nottingham, Rock City
04 Birmingham, O2 Institute
05 Bristol, O2 Academy
07 Southampton, The 1865
08 Cardiff, The Great Hall
10 London, O2 Academy Brixton
11 Oxford, O2 Academy
12 Norwich, UEA
14 Liverpool, O2 Academy
15 Galsgow, Barrowland
16 Dublin, Vicar Street
18 Leeds, Becketts Students’ Union
19 Manchester, Academy
20 Newcastle, NX
