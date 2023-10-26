Zara Larsson announces new album ‘Venus’ and confirms 2024 UK and EU tour

News

Pop superstar Zara Larsson has today shared details of her forthcoming third album, ‘Venus’, which is slated for release on 9th February via Sommer House/Black Butter Records. The LP’s already been teased with lead single and Top 40 hit ‘Can’t Tame Her’, as well as introspective cut ‘End Of Time’ and recent David Guetta collab ‘On My Love’.

Looking ahead to 2024, Zara’s also announced plans for The Venus Tour, which will see the renowned performer visit cities across the UK and Europe. Pre-sale access to tickets for The Venus Tour is available now to fans who pre-order the album before 3:00pm on 31st October, while general sale will open at 10:00am local time on 3rd November.

Lights, Camera, Larsson!

Interview

Lights, Camera, Larsson!

She’s a bona fide pop sensation with more than six million online followers watching her every move, but beneath the polish, Zara Larsson is still determined to cut through the bullshit.

Check out whether Zara’s bringing ‘Venus’ to a city near you below.

FEBRUARY 2024
16 Manchester, Manchester Academy
17 Glasgow, O2 Academy
18 Birmingham, O2 Academy
21 London, Roundhouse
24 Paris, Le Trianon
25 Brussels, Ancienne Belgique
26 Amsterdam, AFAS Live
28 Berlin, Verti Music Hall

MARCH 2024
01 Cologne, Palladium
02 Milan, Fabrique
04 Zurich, Komplex 457
06 Prague, Forum
07 Warsaw, Towar
08 Vienna, Gasometer
16 Reykjavik, Laugardalshollin

JUNE 2024
21 Dublin, Fairview Park

Play Video

