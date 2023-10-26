Zara Larsson announces new album ‘Venus’ and confirms 2024 UK and EU tour

Pop superstar Zara Larsson has today shared details of her forthcoming third album, ‘Venus’, which is slated for release on 9th February via Sommer House/Black Butter Records. The LP’s already been teased with lead single and Top 40 hit ‘Can’t Tame Her’, as well as introspective cut ‘End Of Time’ and recent David Guetta collab ‘On My Love’.

Looking ahead to 2024, Zara’s also announced plans for The Venus Tour, which will see the renowned performer visit cities across the UK and Europe. Pre-sale access to tickets for The Venus Tour is available now to fans who pre-order the album before 3:00pm on 31st October, while general sale will open at 10:00am local time on 3rd November.

