J Mascis - What Do We Do Now

Album Review
J Mascis - What Do We Do Now2-5 Stars
Fans will hear echoes of his best work, but for most this is a stale, uninspired outing for the legendary figure.
J Mascis is something of a spectre in his output: whether guesting on someone else’s record, forming a new band every other year, or the sporadic output of Dinosaur Jr, it’s impossible to guess what his next move will be. His new solo record is a case in point, being his fifth since 1996, and the first with a full band lineup. It’s a unique palette for him, with The B-52’s Ken Mauri providing piano for most of the tracks. Opening with the blazing, joyful ‘Can’t Believe We’re Here’, the album sets an early promise of nostalgic sweetness, which it unfortunately fails to sustain. There are some wonderful standouts on here, such as the Midwest emo-tinged ‘I Can’t Find You’, but for the most part the music falls victim to its formulaic nature. It feels as if the songs were written for the instrumentation, rather than the other way around, and each ending with an obligatory fuzzed-out guitar solo only serves to confirm that there’s not an awful lot of substance on offer. Fans will hear echoes of his best work, but for most this is a stale, uninspired outing for the legendary figure.
