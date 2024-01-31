Album Review

J Mascis - What Do We Do Now

Fans will hear echoes of his best work, but for most this is a stale, uninspired outing for the legendary figure.

J Mascis - What Do We Do Now

Reviewer: James Hickey

Released: 9th February 2024

Label: Sub Pop

J Mascis is something of a spectre in his output: whether guesting on someone else’s record, forming a new band every other year, or the sporadic output of Dinosaur Jr, it’s impossible to guess what his next move will be. His new solo record is a case in point, being his fifth since 1996, and the first with a full band lineup. It’s a unique palette for him, with The B-52’s Ken Mauri providing piano for most of the tracks. Opening with the blazing, joyful ‘Can’t Believe We’re Here’, the album sets an early promise of nostalgic sweetness, which it unfortunately fails to sustain. There are some wonderful standouts on here, such as the Midwest emo-tinged ‘I Can’t Find You’, but for the most part the music falls victim to its formulaic nature. It feels as if the songs were written for the instrumentation, rather than the other way around, and each ending with an obligatory fuzzed-out guitar solo only serves to confirm that there’s not an awful lot of substance on offer. Fans will hear echoes of his best work, but for most this is a stale, uninspired outing for the legendary figure.

Tags: J Mascis, Reviews, Album Reviews

Buy What Do We Do Now via Rough Trade

Find ‘What Do We Do Now’ at Rough Trade

Cd - £10.99

Vinyl LP (black) - £22.99

Tape - £8.99

Latest News

Conan Gray announces third album ‘Found Heaven’

Conan Gray announces third album Found Heaven

Pixey takes the reins on self-produced single ‘The Thrill Of It’

Pixey takes the reins on self-produced single The Thrill Of It

Gossip, Phoenix, Sleater-Kinney and more to play All Points East 2024

Gossip, Phoenix, Sleater-Kinney and more to play All Points East 2024

Artists unveiled for Talking Heads tribute ‘Stop Making Sense’ compilation album

Artists unveiled for Talking Heads tribute Stop Making Sense’ compilation album

Raye sells out debut headline show at London’s O2 Arena

Raye sells out debut headline show at London’s O2 Arena

Read More

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again.
Your subscription has been successful.

Stay Updated!

Get the best of DIY to your inbox each week.

Popular right now

February 2024

Latest Issue

February 2024

Featuring The Last Dinner Party, IDLES, Yard Act, Crawlers, Remi Wolf and more.

Read Now Buy Now Subscribe to DIY