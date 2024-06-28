Omar Apollo - God Said No

Album Review
Omar Apollo - God Said No4 Stars
Profound and romantic, decadent and suave.
“I don’t see you anymore / But the words you left me are always in my ears / Always in my tears,” confesses Omar Apollo – who has the distinct ability to make first-love wounds feel as open and fleshy as the day they were made – over the soulful, swaying percussion of ‘Dispose of Me’. This, his second record, is no less smoothly lovelorn and unrequited, no less steeped in kaleidoscopic, opulent anti-pop-meets-R&B than his acclaimed debut, but it is undoubtedly more defined in its purpose, and more astute in its ability to touch beyond the boundaries of genre amid glittering heartbreak. Narratively, ‘God Said No’ puts Omar at the mercy of fate, but atop waves of transcendental R&B, dream pop and soul, it’s his own voice that becomes divine self-assurance in the face of abandonment. It’s meticulous in its direction, flitting through romantic and sonic states that reveal a willingness to suffer, and this simultaneous poetic and diaristic lucidity serves as a settling into the unexpected when it works against his heart. In contradiction, however, each track is beautifully light and bright – ranging from some of the most opulent and infatuated dream-pop of this year (see standout ‘Drifting’, with its MIKA-like chorus); to post-R&B comparative to the likes of Christine and the Queens’ latest (see the angelic closer ‘Glow’, an expected evolutionary step from the sci-fi R&B of Omar’s 2023 EP) – culminating in an infatuating promise to persevere and make a transformative Sad Boy Summer from the affair. Supported by a surprise confessional from friend and actor Pedro Pascal, ‘God Said No’ is profound and romantic, decadent and suave, and as ever, Omar is at the helm.
Latest Reviews
STONE - Fear Life For A Lifetime
3-5 Stars
An album that continues to show the band as exciting still-newcomers.
12th July 2024, 10:43am
BERWYN - WHO AM I
5 Stars
An impeccably delivered expression of BERWYN’s multitudes.
12th July 2024, 8:00am
Metronomy - Posse EP Volume 2
4 Stars
A project that sees band leader Joe Mount collaborating with artists across a range of genres to frequently thrilling effect.
11th July 2024, 8:00am
Griff - vertigo
3-5 Stars
The sum of its parts is triumphant in quality.
11th July 2024, 8:00am
Read More
Omar Apollo announces second studio album ‘God Said No’
The news has been marked by the release of a new single, 'Dispose Of Me', as well as a live performance video of the track.
20th May 2024, 2:55pm
Omar Apollo returns with new single ‘Spite’
The singer also looks set to embark on his next era, following on from his 2022 debut 'Ivory'.
8th April 2024, 4:38pm
Omar Apollo - Live For Me
4 Stars
A heart-wrenching tale of loss of control and the catharsis that follows.
4th October 2023, 7:57am
Omar Apollo shares new video to accompany latest song ‘Ice Slippin’
The visualiser is his second collab with filmmaking duo rubberband.
1st September 2023, 11:23am
Popular right now
3-5 Stars
Griff - vertigo
5 Stars
Remi Wolf — Big Ideas
5 Stars
BERWYN — WHO AM I
With Fontaines DC, Kneecap, BERWYN, Wunderhorse and many more.