Omar Apollo announces second studio album ‘God Said No’
The news has been marked by the release of a new single, ‘Dispose Of Me’, as well as a live performance video of the track.
Having returned earlier this year with recent single ‘Spite’, Omar Apollo has now confirmed that his sophomore album ‘God Said No’ will arrive on 28th June via Warner Records.
Produced by Teo Halm and featuring guest appearances from fellow musician Mustafa and actor Pedro Pascal, the LP’s title is inspired by the mantra “lo que sera, sera” - an embrace of the concept that sometimes, you just have to accept the challenges the world puts in your way.
The project will act as a follow up to Omar’s acclaimed 2022 debut album ‘Ivory’ and last year’s ‘Live For Me’ EP, and was conceived during a three-month stay in London after a whirlwind period of touring (including stints supporting SZA and Billie Eilish). Inspired by the poetry of of Mary Oliver, Victoria Chang, and Ocean Vuong, and brought to life in the capital’s iconic Abbey Road Studios, ‘God Said No’ is set to be a 14-track exploration of an ill-fated love affair and its subsequent emotional damage, marking it out as Omar’s most vulnerable offering to date.
Check out the live performance video of new single ‘Dispose Of Me’ here:
The full tracklist for ‘God Said No’ is:
1. Be Careful With Me
2. Spite
3. Less of You
4. Done With You
5. Plane Trees’ (ft. Mustafa)
6. Drifting
7. Empty
8. Life’s Unfair
9. Against Me
10. While U Can
11. Dispose of Me
12. How
13. Pedro
14. Glow
