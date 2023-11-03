Album Review

Alex Amor - Super Sonic

A showcase of sorts for Alex Amor, with a handful of slightly different directions taken.

Reviewer: Jessie Brown

Released: 3rd November 2023

Label: Young Poet

Although not her first extended release - she’s been bubbling under for some years now - ‘Super Sonic’ is a showcase of sorts for Alex Amor, with a handful of slightly different directions taken - and in turn, various results. Best of the bunch is ‘Like The First Time’, which takes the Scottish singer-songwriter’s obvious knack for a pop chorus - the one factor that plays into every song on the seven-track release - and pairs it with some Jack Antonoff-style synthy production that lands somewhere between ‘1989’ and Ellie Goulding’s early singles.

The disco bassline of ‘Wandering Eyes’ similarly hints ambitiously, while the bittersweet ‘Time To Smile’ is an enjoyable slice of summery alt-pop. If there’s a criticism, it’s that it all seems a little one-note: some oomph in the production to give more power to her smart choruses wouldn’t go amiss, while the Mac DeMarco-like guitar sound of the title track and later ‘Losing Me’ jars against the radio-friendly sound of the rest of the EP and wouldn’t be missed.

Tags: Alex Amor, Reviews, EP Reviews

