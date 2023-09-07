Angel Olsen, King Gizzard & The Lizard Wizard, Wet Leg & more are highlights at another charming edition of End of The Road

While walking through the terrain of End of the Road’s magical gardens, peacocks roaming around, along with its glorious verdant forest of luminous enchantment, you wonder if you’ve stumbled into an actual wonderland.

With an almost-embarrassing amount of musical riches on this year’s line up, Deerhoof’s maniacal, mind-boggling art-rock is an absolute force through the growing mist on the festival’s opening Thursday. They set the bar high early doors, before headliners Wilco bring a close to the evening, the modern day legends an apt choice for a festival that has made its name on Americana, folk and alt-rock.

Friday, meanwhile, really sees the party start, courtesy of the buzzy Fat Dog’s stint on the Big Top. Frenetic, frenzied and deranged, the South Londoners’ mix of punk, ska and rave whirls up a circle pit, a dance-off and ultimately just pulverising chaos, showing how they’ve garnered their live reputation.

Over at the Woods, Say She She serenade with their fun-filled soothing disco-pop, while caustic New York art-rock-punk outfit Bodega arrive at their brilliant best. A change of pace occurs at the bucolic woodland amphitheatre setting of the Talking Heads stage with Sessa’s glorious sun-drenched blend of bossa nova, jazz and psychedelic folk that’s truly beguiling to watch, and perfect for both its setting and time of day. Meanwhile over at The Boat, KOKOKO!’s hyper-charged experimental electronic future-space-rave is a thrilling high-powered fireball assault.

Closing out the Friday in fitting form is Angel Olsen. A delayed appearance - after she was previously booked to headline in 2020 - today finally sees her spellbinding otherworldly cinematic ballads and country folk provide a truly celestial experience over in the Garden. From the spectral soundscapes of ‘Go Home’ to playfully teasing new material, proclaiming “This is a song I wrote last night” before launching impassionately into the more grunge-tinted banger ‘Shut Up And Kiss Me’ from 2016 outing ‘MY WOMAN’, her set is both haunting yet joy-laden. Closing out the fittingly brisk evening with a stunning cover of “Without You”, you can’t help but hope she receives a re-billing in the headline slot in the not-too-distant future.

