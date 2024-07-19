Open’er 2024: Dua Lipa, Foo Fighters, Charli XCX & Slowdive make for a huge weekend in Poland

On paper, the city of Gdynia might not be the obvious choice of location for the biggest music festival in Poland; nestled on the Baltic northern coast of the country, it is hundreds of miles from the likes of Warsaw and Krakow. What it does have, though, is a storied recent history of breaking new ground; architecturally, with its modernist city centre in line for UNESCO World Heritage status, and politically, with its shipyards, along with those in nearby Gdańsk, having birthed the Solidarity trade unionist movement that precipitated Poland’s transition from communism to democracy.

Perhaps it was this penchant for forward thinking that first attracted the organisers of Open’er Festival to the city for its inaugural edition in 2003. Line-ups that revolve around a core blend of rock, pop and hip hop, with plenty of room for more esoteric fare on the festival’s fringes, dominate the European landscape today, but Open’er have operated according to this blueprint from the beginning, and since the move to the beguilingly strange backdrop of the unfinished Kosakowo Airport in 2006, it has become one of the biggest summer events on the continent’s calendar by attendance.

This year, 130,000 people make the trip to the abandoned airfield, the third-highest figure in the festival’s history. The main attraction on day one is obvious; Foo Fighters’ headline performance on the main stage marks their first show in Poland since 2017, and from speaking to fans on the ground, it’s clear the faithful had travelled from all corners of the country. They get what they came for; over two hours of furious rock and roll in a set that actually involved a few risks - in among the usual big hitters, they bring back deep cuts, including the off-kilter breeziness of ‘Generator’, the shape-shifting ‘Arlandria’ and an appropriately-sparse ‘Skin and Bones’, which sees Dave Grohl and an accordion-wielding Rami Jaffee take to the centre of the crowd.