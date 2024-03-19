RAYE’s sensational orchestra-backed O2 Arena show is the ultimate underlining of a generational star

At others, such as a hugely emotional ‘Ice Cream Man’ - a song about her experiences of sexual abuse - you can hear a pin drop. “This song reminds me to be strong and it reminds me to be loud,” she begins, sitting at the piano and becoming visibly, justifiably emotional. Indeed, throughout the evening, it’s RAYE’s wildly endearing, open personality that steers the show into truly one-off territory. From the night’s first moments, during which she takes off her jewellery to stop the rattling feeling awkward (“I know this isn’t what a professional does,” she laughs), to pre-song stories detailing the struggles behind them, via an attempt to learn people in the back row’s names by a frankly ridiculous game of audience Chinese whispers, she somehow makes the O2 Arena feel like an intimate gathering - albeit one with a 40 piece orchestra nuzzled behind her.

At this point, RAYE has already proved several times over that her previous label struggles were in no way indicative of her own talent. Following her BRITs triumph, her star is bound to continue to ascend even higher. But tonight goes one further, suggesting that RAYE might not just be a true star of the moment, but the kind of once-in-a-generation artist that could transcend even her current meteoric buzz.