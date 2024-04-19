Festivals
Montreux Jazz Festival unveils 2024 lineup, including RAYE, Jessie Ware, PJ Harvey and more
The Swiss live series will take place on the Lake Geneva shoreline this July.
Taking place from 5th-20th July on the shore of Lake Geneva, Switzerland, Montreux Jazz Festival is back this summer with another huge programme of eclectic names.
Spanning pop, rock, hip-hop and R&B - as well as the festival’s jazz, soul, and funk-flavoured bread and butter - 2024’s lineup includes the record-breaking RAYE (whose recent turn at the O2 Arena was nothing short of triumphant); pop’s Mercury shortlisted disco queen Jessie Ware; alt-rock legend PJ Harvey; and certified icon Sting. Other performances will come courtesy of the likes of Massive Attack, Janelle Monáe, The National, Kraftwerk, Smashing Pumpkins, Michael Kiwanuka, and many more - and that’s just on the main Lake Stage!
Elsewhere, the festival will also host artists at the Casino - an intimate setting due to celebrate the best of jazz, afrobeats, pop, and rap via appearances from Dionne Warwick, André 3000, Mahalia, Brittany Howard and more.
What’s more, there’ll also be eleven (!) free stages for crowds to enjoy, as well as a cinema screening room and a vinyl library-slash-discussion space, the Bibliotheque.
Tickets for Montreux Jazz Festival 2024 are on sale now via their website, and you can check out the full programme so far below.
Records, etc at
Smashing Pumpkins - Siamese Dream (Cd)
Smashing Pumpkins - Pisces Iscariot (Vinyl LP - black)
Smashing Pumpkins - Mellon Collie And The Infinite Sadness (Vinyl LP - black)
Smashing Pumpkins - Live at Riviera Theatre in Chicago October 23th 1995 (Vinyl LP)
Smashing Pumpkins - Live At Cabaret Metro, Chicago IL 8/14/93 (Vinyl LP)
Smashing Pumpkins - Gish (Vinyl LP - black)
Read More
Flow Festival Helsinki unveils serpentwithfeet, Nabihah Iqbal, KOKOKO! and more for Balloon 360° stage
They'll join the likes of Pulp, Fred again.., The Smile and Jessie Ware in Finland this August.
27th March 2024, 2:00pm
RAYE’s sensational orchestra-backed O2 Arena show is the ultimate underlining of a generational star
No exaggeration, this is one of the finest shows we’ve ever witnessed.
19th March 2024, 12:05pm
Roskilde Festival adds SZA, Jessie Ware, The Last Dinner Party and more to 2024 lineup
The Danish non-profit festival had previously confirmed the likes of Doja Cat, Foo Fighters, and PJ Harvey.
29th February 2024, 11:21am
PJ Harvey shares video for new single ‘Seem An I’ featuring Ruth Wilson
She's also announced her first run of North American tour dates in seven years.
26th February 2024, 3:02pm
With Bob Vylan, St Vincent, girl in red, Lizzy McAlpine and more.