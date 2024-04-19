Montreux Jazz Festival unveils 2024 lineup, including RAYE, Jessie Ware, PJ Harvey and more

Taking place from 5th-20th July on the shore of Lake Geneva, Switzerland, Montreux Jazz Festival is back this summer with another huge programme of eclectic names.

Spanning pop, rock, hip-hop and R&B - as well as the festival’s jazz, soul, and funk-flavoured bread and butter - 2024’s lineup includes the record-breaking RAYE (whose recent turn at the O2 Arena was nothing short of triumphant); pop’s Mercury shortlisted disco queen Jessie Ware; alt-rock legend PJ Harvey; and certified icon Sting. Other performances will come courtesy of the likes of Massive Attack, Janelle Monáe, The National, Kraftwerk, Smashing Pumpkins, Michael Kiwanuka, and many more - and that’s just on the main Lake Stage!

Elsewhere, the festival will also host artists at the Casino - an intimate setting due to celebrate the best of jazz, afrobeats, pop, and rap via appearances from Dionne Warwick, André 3000, Mahalia, Brittany Howard and more.

What’s more, there’ll also be eleven (!) free stages for crowds to enjoy, as well as a cinema screening room and a vinyl library-slash-discussion space, the Bibliotheque.

Tickets for Montreux Jazz Festival 2024 are on sale now via their website, and you can check out the full programme so far below.

