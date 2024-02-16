News

BRITs confirm Jungle and Chase & Status for ceremony performance

The likes of Dua Lipa, RAYE, and Kylie will also grace the stage on the big night.

Photo: Patrick Gunning

16th February 2024

Chase & Status, Dua Lipa, Jungle, Kylie Minogue, Raye, News

With just over two weeks to go until the 2024 BRIT Awards, this week has seen four huge artists confirmed to perform on the night: genre-bending Group of the Year nominees Jungle; Nigerian Afrowave artist Rema; and dance giants Becky Hill and Chase & Status (who’ll deliver what’s sure to be an explosive joint set).

They join a star-studded lineup of already confirmed performers, including Dua Lipa (who may well treat audiences to a rendition of her brand-new single ‘Training Season’); Kylie (who’s just been announced as a headliner for this summer’s BST Hyde Park series), and artist of the moment RAYE, who has scooped a record-breaking seven nominations for this year’s awards.

You can check out the full breakdown of nominees for each category here. The 2024 BRITs are set to take place at London’s O2 Arena on Saturday 2nd March, and will be broadcast by ITV.

Get tickets to watch Jungle live now.

Tags: Chase & Status, Dua Lipa, Jungle, Kylie Minogue, Raye, News

Jungle Tickets

Wasing Estate, Reading

The O2 Arena, London

Latest News

Vampire Weekend return with ‘Capricorn’ and ‘Gen-X Cops’

Vampire Weekend return with Capricorn’ and Gen‑X Cops’

Lambrini Girls reject patriotism on incendiary new single ‘God’s Country’

Lambrini Girls reject patriotism on incendiary new single God’s Country’

BST Hyde Park announce Kylie as next 2024 headliner

BST Hyde Park announce Kylie as next 2024 headliner

Dua Lipa drops next single ‘Training Season’

Dua Lipa drops next single Training Season

Holly Humberstone announces ‘Work In Progress’ EP

Holly Humberstone announces Work In Progress’ EP

Records, etc at Rough Trade logo

Read More

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again.
Your subscription has been successful.

Stay Updated!

Get the best of DIY to your inbox each week.

Popular right now

February 2024

Latest Issue

February 2024

Featuring The Last Dinner Party, IDLES, Yard Act, Crawlers, Remi Wolf and more.

Read Now Buy Now Subscribe to DIY