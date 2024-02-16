BRITs confirm Jungle and Chase & Status for ceremony performance

With just over two weeks to go until the 2024 BRIT Awards, this week has seen four huge artists confirmed to perform on the night: genre-bending Group of the Year nominees Jungle; Nigerian Afrowave artist Rema; and dance giants Becky Hill and Chase & Status (who’ll deliver what’s sure to be an explosive joint set).

They join a star-studded lineup of already confirmed performers, including Dua Lipa (who may well treat audiences to a rendition of her brand-new single ‘Training Season’); Kylie (who’s just been announced as a headliner for this summer’s BST Hyde Park series), and artist of the moment RAYE, who has scooped a record-breaking seven nominations for this year’s awards.

You can check out the full breakdown of nominees for each category here. The 2024 BRITs are set to take place at London’s O2 Arena on Saturday 2nd March, and will be broadcast by ITV.