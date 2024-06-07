News

Glass Animals are the cover stars of DIY’s June 2024 issue!

Our new issue also features Los Campesinos!, Goat Girl, Lava La Rue, Alfie Templeman and loads more ace acts.

7th June 2024

Glass Animals, News, From The Magazine

The sun finally seems to peeking out from behind the clouds, and we’re hoping that we’re due a heatwave soon (wink wink), so who better to recruit for our latest cover than the kings of Summer themselves, Glass Animals! To say that their story so far has been a ridiculous one is putting it lightly - especially the massive success of 2020’s ‘Dreamland’ - and so we’re thrilled to be welcoming them back to DIY’s cover in celebration of their fourth LP ‘I Love You So F***ing Much’, an album that sees them rediscovering what means the most to them. 

“Everyone’s blueprints for love are the relationships that they witness growing up,” the band’s Dave Bayley says in our feature. “Even if you don’t realise what love is at that point, you’re still forming your own idea of it. The intention of [opening track] ‘Show Pony’ was to say, ‘This is the experience, this is the blueprint that I had – and it’s not necessarily about one relationship, that song. It’s an amalgamation of everything I witnessed growing up and, thinking back about it, this table of contents showing all the facets of love.”

Elsewhere, it’s a big one for DIY faves: we dig into Alfie Templeman’s experimental (and collaborative) new chapter, head down to South London to chat Goat Girl’s new album, and get ready to be catapulted into the cosmos for Lava La Rue’s conceptual debut ‘Starface’. We also meet NY upstarts Been Stellar during their recent visit to the UK, and dive into the international inspiration behind Orlando Weeks’ latest record ‘LOJA’. Plus, returning indie champs Los Campesinos! get us excited for their new album AND this month’s Euros. What’s not to love?

Plus, in this month’s Neu, we chat to guitar legend Towa Bird ahead of her new album ‘American Hero’, rendezvous with NYC scene-rejector Malice K and meet soulful collaborators MRCY, while we bring you our verdicts on this month’s biggest releases, including Billie Eilish’s latest triumph and Charli XCX’s party-starting ‘BRAT’. 

To get stuck into all of that and more, just click the button below to grab a print copy of our June 2024 issue, order via our online shop or scroll down to check out the digital edition. Happy reading!

Get tickets to watch Glass Animals live now.

Tags: Glass Animals, News, From The Magazine

Glass Animals Tickets

OVO Hydro, Glasgow

Co-op Live, Manchester

Motorpoint Arena, Nottingham

Utilita Arena, Cardiff

The O2 Arena, London

Latest News

You Me At Six expand final UK & Ireland tour ‘The Final Nights Of Six’

You Me At Six expand final UK & Ireland tour The Final Nights Of Six’

Remi Wolf schedules UK & Ireland headline tour for ‘Big Ideas’

Remi Wolf schedules UK & Ireland headline tour for Big Ideas’

SOFT PLAY share latest track ‘Everything and Nothing’

SOFT PLAY share latest track Everything and Nothing’

Jamie xx announces new album ‘In Waves’

Jamie xx announces new album In Waves’

Fat Dog share new track ‘I Am The King’ from forthcoming debut ‘WOOF.’

Fat Dog share new track I Am The King’ from forthcoming debut WOOF.’

Records, etc at Rough Trade logo

As featured in the June 2024 issue of DIY, out now.

Read More

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again.
Your subscription has been successful.

Stay Updated!

Get the best of DIY to your inbox each week.

Popular right now

June 2024

Latest Issue

June 2024

With Glass Animals, Los Campesinos!, Alfie Templeman, Lava La Rue and many more.

Read Now Buy Now Subscribe to DIY