Glass Animals are the cover stars of DIY’s June 2024 issue!
Our new issue also features Los Campesinos!, Goat Girl, Lava La Rue, Alfie Templeman and loads more ace acts.
The sun finally seems to peeking out from behind the clouds, and we’re hoping that we’re due a heatwave soon (wink wink), so who better to recruit for our latest cover than the kings of Summer themselves, Glass Animals! To say that their story so far has been a ridiculous one is putting it lightly - especially the massive success of 2020’s ‘Dreamland’ - and so we’re thrilled to be welcoming them back to DIY’s cover in celebration of their fourth LP ‘I Love You So F***ing Much’, an album that sees them rediscovering what means the most to them.
“Everyone’s blueprints for love are the relationships that they witness growing up,” the band’s Dave Bayley says in our feature. “Even if you don’t realise what love is at that point, you’re still forming your own idea of it. The intention of [opening track] ‘Show Pony’ was to say, ‘This is the experience, this is the blueprint that I had – and it’s not necessarily about one relationship, that song. It’s an amalgamation of everything I witnessed growing up and, thinking back about it, this table of contents showing all the facets of love.”
Elsewhere, it’s a big one for DIY faves: we dig into Alfie Templeman’s experimental (and collaborative) new chapter, head down to South London to chat Goat Girl’s new album, and get ready to be catapulted into the cosmos for Lava La Rue’s conceptual debut ‘Starface’. We also meet NY upstarts Been Stellar during their recent visit to the UK, and dive into the international inspiration behind Orlando Weeks’ latest record ‘LOJA’. Plus, returning indie champs Los Campesinos! get us excited for their new album AND this month’s Euros. What’s not to love?
Plus, in this month’s Neu, we chat to guitar legend Towa Bird ahead of her new album ‘American Hero’, rendezvous with NYC scene-rejector Malice K and meet soulful collaborators MRCY, while we bring you our verdicts on this month’s biggest releases, including Billie Eilish’s latest triumph and Charli XCX’s party-starting ‘BRAT’.
To get stuck into all of that and more, just click the button below to grab a print copy of our June 2024 issue, order via our online shop or scroll down to check out the digital edition. Happy reading!
As featured in the June 2024 issue of DIY, out now.
With Glass Animals, Los Campesinos!, Alfie Templeman, Lava La Rue and many more.