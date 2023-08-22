Ashnikko: Weeding Out the Competition

Where much of the record sits within this narrative, she explains that others made the cut for the record because ​“they just made me feel very in touch with my roots”. Born in North Carolina, the area gave the musician a deep appreciation of nature that clearly informs the storytelling on her debut. ​“I grew up in the countryside, playing in the creek and climbing fruit trees and stuff,” she recalls. ​“So yeah, I definitely love being outside – I grew up in the mud.”

In recent times, she admits that her nature-loving side has ​“faltered” due to the pressures and stresses of becoming one of the alt-pop world’s brightest new stars. ​“But I think I’ve definitely come back to that,” she adds. ​“Like, my love for the outdoors and just reminding myself that I’m an animal has circled back for me in the past three or four years. And [it makes me] feel like a kid again, in a way, which is nice.”

As such, the fantasy world she creates on ​‘WEEDKILLER’ is informed as much by her bucolic childhood as it is her fondness for the apocalyptic. In the middle, where the beauty of the natural world and the ravage and rampage of our modern one battle each other, seems to be the sweet spot where the singer most keenly sits. ​“I grew up making little fairy houses in my backyard out of sticks and moss, and pressing flowers on my notebook and writing little fairy stories,” she says. ​“I’ve always been fascinated with both [of those things], so I put them together in one story.”

As a teenager, Ash moved with her family to Estonia and then to neighbouring Latvia, where she was the only American student in the public school system. In June of this year, she wrote an incredibly moving Pride Month love letter to the LGBTQ+ community, in which she spoke about the cumulative impact of growing up in the Bible Belt and a ​“notoriously homophobic” Baltic state. ​“Being queer in those environments is one of the greatest heartbreaks of my life,” she wrote. ​“It will stay with me forever. I have sanded over the rough edges of it, made it hurt less, but the weight of it still sits in my chest, a smooth marble.”

When she was 18, she relocated to London, by herself, to pursue music. It was here, she wrote in that letter, ​“that I started to find my people in the queer community, that I let the roots take hold and my growth began”. Since December 2021, she has been in a relationship with another musician, the Mercury Prize-winning singer-songwriter Arlo Parks.

When DIY asks if London now feels like home, Ash says she’s still figuring it out. ​“That’s a question I ask myself all the time,” she says. ​“I’m definitely kind of caught in the middle. But I’m happy having two homes. It’s all about the people. And I have such a beautiful community of family and chosen family all over the world. So yeah, I feel at home in multiple places.”