News
Ashnikko teams up with Dora Jar for ‘You Make Me Sick!’ remix
It follows the release of Ash’s debut album, ‘WEEDKILLER’, last year.
Just over twelve months after dropping the original, Ashnikko has now shared a remix of their sucker-punch single ‘You Make Me Sick!’, a collab with friend and fellow alt-pop provocateur Dora Jar.
This new version turns distortion and grittiness into something far more mellow, aiming to, in Dora’s words, “unearth the sadness from the anger and [make] a collage of emotion.”
Speaking further about working with Ashnikko, she has noted that “‘You Make Me Sick!’ is one of my favorite and most played songs of the past year. It unlocked my feminine rage in such a liberating way that it drove me to tears multiple times. When Ash asked me to do a remix, I didn’t think it would be possible because of how much I already loved the original.”
You can check out our five-star review of Ashnikko’s debut album ‘WEEDKILLER’ here, and dive into our full interview with the singular artist below.
Listen to ‘You Make Me Sick!’ (Dora Jar remix) here:
Read More
DIY’s Tracks of the Year 2023
From debut singles to established artists breaking bold new terrain, this is what's dominated our collective headphones since January.
8th December 2023, 5:00pm
The Neu Bulletin (Miso Extra, Dora Jar, Crawlers and more!)
DIY's essential guide to the best new music.
24th November 2023, 11:40am
Dora Jar returns with new track ‘Puppet’
The singer's first new music of 2023 lands in the middle of her current tour supporting The 1975.
21st November 2023, 4:35pm
Ashnikko - WEEDKILLER
5 Stars
A triumphant debut.
23rd August 2023, 7:58am
Popular right now
4 Stars
MGMT — Loss Of Life
Featuring The Last Dinner Party, IDLES, Yard Act, Crawlers, Remi Wolf and more.