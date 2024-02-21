Ashnikko teams up with Dora Jar for ‘You Make Me Sick!’ remix

Just over twelve months after dropping the original, Ashnikko has now shared a remix of their sucker-punch single ‘You Make Me Sick!’, a collab with friend and fellow alt-pop provocateur Dora Jar.

This new version turns distortion and grittiness into something far more mellow, aiming to, in Dora’s words, “unearth the sadness from the anger and [make] a collage of emotion.”

Speaking further about working with Ashnikko, she has noted that “‘You Make Me Sick!’ is one of my favorite and most played songs of the past year. It unlocked my feminine rage in such a liberating way that it drove me to tears multiple times. When Ash asked me to do a remix, I didn’t think it would be possible because of how much I already loved the original.”

You can check out our five-star review of Ashnikko’s debut album ‘WEEDKILLER’ here, and dive into our full interview with the singular artist below.

